Highland MSP Kate Forbes’ campaign in meltdown as supporters backtrack over same-sex marriage comments

Kate Forbes says her campaign to replace Nicola Sturgeon is “absolutely not over” despite losing support from a number of backers over her views on equal marriage.

Support for the leadership hopeful is melting away after she admitted her conscience would not have allowed her to vote in favour of same-sex marriage.

Ms Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former community safety minister Ash Regan are running to replace Ms Sturgeon, following her shock resignation.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin withdrew support from Ms Forbes late on Monday night, within 12 hours of having first endorsed her.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead initially said he was “delighted” Ms Forbes had put her name forward in the race.

I welcomed my colleague Kate Forbes’ decision to join the SNP leadership contest given her talents & felt it would give us a real contest: new ideas and a new approach that we desperately need. However, I agree we can’t have a Party Leader who’d vote against same sex marriage. — Richard Lochhead (@RichardLochhead) February 20, 2023

But just over 12 hours later he said the SNP “can’t have a party leader who’d vote against same-sex marriage”.

‘I have red lines’

This was followed by SNP ministers Tom Arthur and Claire Haughey turning their back on her campaign.

Ms Martin said: “We must be full throated in our support of equal marriage. No if or buts.

“I won’t be supporting Kate’s campaign on that basis.

“I wish her well – she’s extremely talented. But I have red lines. And this is one.”

Ms Forbes, a member of the Free Church of Scotland, was asked on BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Tuesday if her campaign was over before it began.

She replied: “Absolutely not.

“We have a large party membership, most of whom are not on Twitter.

“I understand people have very strong views on these matters.

“I think the public are longing for politicians to answer straight questions with straight answers and that’s certainly what I’ve tried to do in the media yesterday.

“That doesn’t necessarily allow for much nuance.

“My position on these matters is that I will defend to the hilt everybody’s rights in a pluralistic and tolerant society, to live and to love free of harassment and fear.”

Forbes regrets any ‘pain or hurt’

The finance secretary later said she regrets the pain caused by her comments.

On Times Radio, she said: “I regret enormously the pain or hurt that has been caused because that was neither my intention, and I would seek forgiveness if that is how it’s come across.”

Withdrawing his support, Mr Arthur, who is public finance minister, said equal marriage is “amongst our parliament’s greatest achievements”.

On Tuesday, Ms Haughey, Minister for Children and Young People, said she is “unequivocal” on her “absolute and complete” support for equal marriage.

Meanwhile, Mr Yousaf has said he will “always fight for the equal rights of others”.

Asked what he thought of what Ms Forbes had to say on same-sex marriage, he told the Good Morning Scotland programme: “It’s for her to defend her views, I’ve made my views very clear.

“I think my track record on equality issues speaks loud and clear.

“I’m a minority in this country.

“I have been my entire life and my rights don’t exist in some kind of vacuum.

“My rights are interdependent on other people’s rights and therefore I believe very firmly, in fact with every fibre in my being, that your equality is my equality.

“Therefore, I’ll always fight for the equal rights of others regardless of who they are.”