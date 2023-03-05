Kate Forbes wants ‘more fixed links’ to connect island communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Forbes wants ‘more fixed links’ to connect island communities

The SNP has been accused of failing to deliver in areas such as the dualling of the A9 and the construction of new ferries
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
March 5, 2023, 1:13 pm Updated: March 5, 2023, 2:40 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Kate Forbes said the government has "let islanders" down. Image: PA.

Highland MSP Kate Forbes wants to see more bridges or tunnels built between island communities and admits the SNP have “let down” islanders.

The SNP leadership hopeful has positioned herself as a candidate that wants to give power back to the Highland economy – an area she represents.

But her party has been accused of failing to deliver in areas such as the dualling of the A9 and the construction of new ferries for islanders.

Ms Forbes told the BBC Sunday Show the public can trust her party to deliver on major infrastructure projects but said it is “about doing it differently”.

‘More fixed links’

When it comes to the islands, the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said the government must look at building “more fixed links”.

For years, there have been calls for the creation of bridges or tunnels in areas such as the Shetlands islands to improve communication and support local industries.

Furious islanders also want the Scottish Government to sort out the ferries crisis.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Forbes said: “We need to look at more fixed links. We talked about ferries, we need to get those ferries finished and built.

“But we need to look again at the whole process of procurement, of financial investment and of how the Scottish Government has nationalised businesses in the past.”

Glen Sannox  ferry in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde. Image: PA.

The construction of two new ferries, MV Glen Sannox and Hull 802, is well behind schedule and over budget.

The vessels were originally commissioned in 2015 from struggling shipyard Ferguson Marine but are now years late.

“I recognise where we have let our islanders down, our Highlanders down. I’m speaking as a Highland MSP where we need to do more when it comes to the NHS”, Ms Forbes told the BBC.

She is bidding to take over from Nicola Sturgeon as first minister, alongside Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former government minister, Ash Regan.

Inverness hustings

On Saturday, the three leadership candidates were challenged on how they would secure investment and jobs for the region at a hustings in Inverness.

Speaking at the event at Eden Court, Ms Forbes promised to place power in the hands of communities by breaking up Highland Council.

The local authority employs more than 7,500 staff and covers more than 15,000 square miles.

Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf taking part in the SNP leadership hustings at Eden Court, Inverness. Image: PA.

She said: “We know the approach to social care, the approach to local government, the approach to filling in the potholes, is going to look different in Portree than it does in Inverness.

“We need to get back to what we were all about as a party, which was empowering communities to make the best decisions for the people living there.”

Mr Yousaf said he would back a rural visa scheme to attract migrant workers and tackle depopulation.

The Scottish Government announced the the proposal last year but it requires to be implemented by the UK Government.

Highland Clearances

In the Sunday Post, economic experts said the Highlands are at risk of modern-day Clearances because the Scottish Government does not understand the region’s needs.

A failure to invest in infrastructure, including transport links, and encourage business is blamed for threatening to drive down the population in Highlands and Islands.

Economist Steve Westbrook, who lives in Nairn, told the newspaper some progress has been made but bold new strategy is needed, along with the funds to make it succeed.

He said money has been lost from the European Regional Development Fund and European Social Fund (worth £780m between 2014-20).

“That paid for projects like bridges and causeways in the island”, Mr Westbrook added.

“Levelling Up funds aren’t being spent on projects like that. We need some sort of replacement.”

