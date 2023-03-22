Warning closure of Portlethen Police Station could open door to county lines drug dealers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Warning closure of Portlethen Police Station could open door to county lines drug dealers

By Rachel Amery
March 22, 2023, 4:22 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 5:56 pm
Liam Kerr, Conservative MSP for the North East. Image: Kath Flannery.
Liam Kerr, Conservative MSP for the North East. Image: Kath Flannery.

The closure of Portlethen Police Station could open the door for county lines drug dealing across the north-east, warns a local MSP.

The station is due to close soon after senior officers at Police Scotland decided back in 2021 it “no longer meets operational requirements”.

Liam Kerr, Conservative MSP for the North East, has now asked Justice Secretary Keith Brown to step in and save the station, warning it could give drug dealers easy access to the streets of Aberdeen.

It comes after 233 people died in connection with taking street benzos in the Grampian area since 2019.

A further 1,218 people were also hospitalised during this period after taking street benzos.

Call for government to intervene

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, Mr Kerr said closing the station down contradicts the Scottish Government’s own policing strategy and sends the “wrong message” to organised crime groups.

Mr Kerr said: “It leaves one of the north-east’s largest and fastest-growing towns without a police station.

“Fears have been raised such a reduced police presence will have an impact on county lines drug dealing and risks throwing open the doors to Aberdeen and coastal communities.”

However the justice secretary said he will not step in as he “respects the operational independence” of Police Scotland’s chief constable.

Mr Brown instead said it is important to note police officers in Scotland are paid more than those in England and Wales, and attacked the UK Government’s austerity measures.

He added: “Policing is and will continue to be, a priority for the Scottish Government.

“I am confident we are attaching the priority to policing to deal with crime in Scotland.”

Rise in street benzos across north-east

Fraser Hoggan, chief executive of Alcohol and Drugs Action, warned street benzos are fuelling a worrying rise in drug use across the region.

He said they can be bought for pennies and are equally as destructive as drugs like heroin and cocaine.

Fraser Hoggan, chief executive of Alcohol & Drugs Action.
Fraser Hoggan, chief executive of Alcohol & Drugs Action. Image: Supplied.

Mr Kerr said: “During the pandemic period, there were an estimated 180 deaths across NHS Grampian connected to benzodiazepines, which are one of the biggest illegal rackets for these criminals.

“And in the middle of a drug deaths crisis, the SNP’s main response has been to unlock the gates and let it happen.

“There should be more local bases for our officers, and less centralisation, because organised criminals can easily suss out where cars and officers start their day.”

