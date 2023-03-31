North-east SNP politicians angry at wait for major carbon capture project go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

North-east SNP politicians angry at wait for major carbon capture project go-ahead

Led by Westminster SNP chief Stephen Flynn, the group wants to speed up a decision on the scheme planned in Aberdeenshire.

By Andy Philip
St Fergus is in the running for a major energy project.

Every north-east SNP politician at Westminster and Holyrood has accused the UK Government of failing to give credible details on giving the green light to a major energy scheme.

Led by Westminster SNP chief Stephen Flynn, the group wants to speed up a decision on the carbon-capture project in Aberdeenshire.

The UK government says the proposals for St Fergus are in line to go forward to the next stage of consideration at the end of April, along with a plan in Humberside.

Conservative sources said the SNP is wrong to claim Scotland is missing out in any way.

The north-east project, known as Acorn, lost out to bids in England in 2021.

The plan is to use carbon capture and storage technology to trap harmful emissions and transport them, either by pipeline or shipping, for permanent storage underground.

It aims to remove climate-changing emissions from the air and help move to a lower carbon future.

The letter from the SNP group was sent on the day funding was awarded by the UK Government for projects to cement the north and north-east of Scotland as a green hydrogen powerhouse.

Stephen Flynn MP. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

But new First Minister Humza Yousaf raised concerns at Holyrood, saying the Acorn project in Aberdeenshire had been relegated.

The SNP letter was then sent directly to UK energy secretary Grant Shapps.

‘Held back’

It states: “The north-east must move forward, but our green future is being held back by your party’s misguided, and expensive, focus on nuclear with little in your announcement for the north-east’s offshore industries.

“The window for action to be taken is rapidly closing, and Scotland is more than ready to harness its green potential, but without the powers of independence, we need action from the UK Government.”

The letter was sent by Mr Flynn, Karen Adam, Audrey Nicoll, Jackie Dunbar, Kevin Stewart and Kirsty Blackman.

A UK Government source said the SNP were misleading the public over support for energy in Scotland.

UK Scotland Office minister John Lamont said the country’s green energy potential is at the heart of energy security policy.

“From the carbon capture sector where we are progressing at pace and investing up to £20 billion to help decarbonise our industries, to offshore wind, funding for low carbon hydrogen projects, and making the Contracts for Difference round an annual event, Scotland is a key part of the UK’s net zero plans and helping to boost economic growth through green jobs,” he said.

St Fergus is in the running for a major energy project.
