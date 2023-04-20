UK response to visa rule concerns branded an ‘insult’ to Scottish fishermen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK response to visa rule concerns branded an ‘insult’ to Scottish fishermen

The Home Office's changes to immigration rules has been described as an 'economically illiterate, politically inept and morally indefensible'.

By Rachel Amery
The fishing industry is concerned how the new visa rules will impact on them. Image: John Strachan.
The fishing industry is concerned how the new visa rules will impact on them. Image: John Strachan.

The Home Office’s response to concerns about a visa rule change has been branded “an insult” to Scottish fishermen in angry exchanges at Westminster.

New rules came into force last week affecting the visas most commonly used by non-UK fishermen.

The industry heavily criticised the move, saying it could lead to businesses in the Highlands and islands closing down.

Now Alistair Carmichael, MP for Orkney and Shetland, has raised these concerns directly with the Home Office and says the UK Government’s decision is “economically illiterate, politically inept and morally indefensible”.

Changes to UK visa rules

Almost a fifth of fishermen working in Scotland come from outside the European Economic Area and up until last week many did so by getting a transit visa.

Transit visas allowed these fishermen to travel to Scotland to board a vessel that will go on to fish in international waters.

However, new rules came into force last week banning anyone on transit visas from carrying out work on fishing boats, and requiring them to get a skilled workers visa instead.

The sector warned this will make it difficult to hire foreign fishermen as this type of visa requires a higher level of English language skills which many do not have.

Tthe Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association told The Press and Journal they are now trying to recruit fishermen from Indonesia because it is becoming so difficult to hire crew.

Fishing industry is ‘no exception’

Lib Dem MP Mr Carmichael raised these concerns with the UK Government during a debate in the House of Commons, saying the industry fears for the future.

Sarah Dines MP, the Home Office’s parliamentary under-secretary, said she does not believe the visa rule change is “controversial” and adds the fishing industry is “no exception” to the UK’s longstanding immigration rules.

She said: “Many have been incorrectly relying on transit visas rather than work visas to crew their boats.

“The government delayed implementation of this for six months to allow time for the industry to regulate but decided not to delay any further.”

Ms Dines also promised the government will make a “generous offer” to help the fishing industry as a matter of urgency.

Fishermen are ‘utterly desolate’, says MP

Speaking after the debate, Mr Carmichael said: “Fishermen will hear the response today from the minister not as an answer, but as an insult.

“It would be easy to say the fishermen I have spoken to are simply angry – but they are not.

“They just sound utterly desolate and desperate.

“This decision is economically illiterate, politically inept and morally indefensible.”

He added the Conservatives do not care about fishermen or the knock-on effects to the processing and hospitality industries, or to the impact it may have on food price inflation.

Alistair Carmichael, MP for Orkney and Shetland. Image: Vickie Flores/LNP/Shutterstock.

Mr Carmichael added: “These are real people in island and coastal communities being affected.

“One skipper bough a boat and quota for £1.4 million, still owes about £680,000, and now faces ruin if he cannot go to sea.

“Another skipper who owns two Orkney crab boats does not have the crew to shift his creels legally now – either to bring them onshore or to move them beyond the 12-mile limit.

“These are people who have worked hard, saved, borrowed, invested to grow a business to provide for them and their families and which they can, in turn, hand on to the next generation to maintain the communities that they call home and to provide us all with food on our plates.”

