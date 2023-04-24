Diabetic patients in the Highlands face a ‘postcode lottery’ for continuous glucose monitoring devices

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Diabetic patients are facing a postcode lottery as new figures show no one in the Highlands has been offered a sensor which can continuously monitor their glucose levels.

As of December 2022, no one in NHS Highland was offered a continuous glucose monitor, also known as a CGM, and access was limited in the island health boards.

At the same time, many in the central belt are readily offered this technology as a way of managing their type 1 diabetes.

The Scottish Lib Dems are now calling on the Scottish Government to urgently change its recommendations for dealing with diabetes to make sure everyone is given fair access to CGMs.

What is a CGM?

A CGM is a small sensor which is attached to a person’s arm.

It senses how much glucose is in the fluid under the skin and then sends this data to a receiver or a person’s smartphone to show the results.

These sensors can send data every few minutes to give a person an almost continuous reading of their glucose levels, and some even have alarms that go off if a person’s blood glucose level is too high or too low.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May hit the headlines when she was spotted wearing a CGM on her arm when she met former US President Donald Trump in 2018.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s guidelines for NHS England and Wales recommends this is offered to all adults with type 1 diabetes, and all children with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

NHS Highland not providing CGMs

Currently Healthcare Improvement Scotland does not recommend this north of the border, however the Scottish Healthcare Technologies Group, which provides advice to NHS Scotland on the use of health technologies, says CGMs should be made available.

As a result the Scottish Government has been encouraging health boards to offer CGMs as a key priority in their diabetes improvement plans.

However figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats show access to CGMs is not equal across Scotland.

As of December 2022 NHS Highland does not appear to provide this technology, and it is only offered to pregnant women with type 1 diabetes in NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles.

The data does however show CGMs are offered to all patients in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian and Tayside health boards.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian also told The Press and Journal it offers CGMs to all patients with type 1 diabetes “depending on their personal needs and in line with national guidance”.

‘Scotland behind the curve’

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems, says the new Health Secretary Michael Matheson should change the guidelines given to health boards to improve access outside the central belt.

He said: “This looks like a clear-cut case of Scotland being behind the curve, especially outside the central belt.

“These technologies have obvious benefits in terms of helping people to manage lifelong conditions, but depending on where you are in the country, it’s a lottery as to whether you will be able to benefit.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton said pushing for updated guidance would also help the NHS recover quicker from the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: “At this time of immense pressure on our health service, making it easier for people to manage their conditions without the assistance of medical professionals has the potential to deliver huge benefits across the service.

“Scottish Lib Dems are determined to keep the Scottish NHS at the forefront of new technologies to tackle people’s health needs.”

Diabetes a government priority

The Scottish Government says diabetes is a “clinical priority” and says it is working with all health boards to improve access to CGMs.

A government spokesperson said: “In February 2021, we updated our diabetes improvement plan which sets out our priorities and commitments to improve the prevention, treatment and care for everyone in Scotland living with diabetes.

“It includes a specific commitment to increase access to diabetes technologies for all who would benefit from them.

“We invested £19.6 million in 2021 to support the increased provision of diabetes technologies, including hybrid closed loop systems.”

NHS Highland, Shetland and Western Isles have all been approached for comment.