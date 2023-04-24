Diabetic patients in the Highlands face a ‘postcode lottery’ for continuous glucose monitoring devices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Diabetic patients in the Highlands face a ‘postcode lottery’ for continuous glucose monitoring devices

Figures from the Scottish Lib Dems show no one in NHS Highland was offered a CGM device - while almost all in the central belt were.

By Rachel Amery
Those in the Highlands are not being offered CGMs to help manage diabetes.
Image: Audrey Popov/Shutterstock.

Diabetic patients are facing a postcode lottery as new figures show no one in the Highlands has been offered a sensor which can continuously monitor their glucose levels.

As of December 2022, no one in NHS Highland was offered a continuous glucose monitor, also known as a CGM, and access was limited in the island health boards.

At the same time, many in the central belt are readily offered this technology as a way of managing their type 1 diabetes.

The Scottish Lib Dems are now calling on the Scottish Government to urgently change its recommendations for dealing with diabetes to make sure everyone is given fair access to CGMs.

What is a CGM?

A CGM is a small sensor which is attached to a person’s arm.

It senses how much glucose is in the fluid under the skin and then sends this data to a receiver or a person’s smartphone to show the results.

These sensors can send data every few minutes to give a person an almost continuous reading of their glucose levels, and some even have alarms that go off if a person’s blood glucose level is too high or too low.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May hit the headlines when she was spotted wearing a CGM on her arm when she met former US President Donald Trump in 2018.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May was spotted wearing a CGM in her arm when she met former US President Donald Trump.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s guidelines for NHS England and Wales recommends this is offered to all adults with type 1 diabetes, and all children with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

NHS Highland not providing CGMs

Currently Healthcare Improvement Scotland does not recommend this north of the border, however the Scottish Healthcare Technologies Group, which provides advice to NHS Scotland on the use of health technologies, says CGMs should be made available.

As a result the Scottish Government has been encouraging health boards to offer CGMs as a key priority in their diabetes improvement plans.

However figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats show access to CGMs is not equal across Scotland.

A CGM measures a person's blood glucose levels.

As of December 2022 NHS Highland does not appear to provide this technology, and it is only offered to pregnant women with type 1 diabetes in NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles.

The data does however show CGMs are offered to all patients in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian and Tayside health boards.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian also told The Press and Journal it offers CGMs to all patients with type 1 diabetes “depending on their personal needs and in line with national guidance”.

‘Scotland behind the curve’

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems, says the new Health Secretary Michael Matheson should change the guidelines given to health boards to improve access outside the central belt.

He said: “This looks like a clear-cut case of Scotland being behind the curve, especially outside the central belt.

“These technologies have obvious benefits in terms of helping people to manage lifelong conditions, but depending on where you are in the country, it’s a  lottery as to whether you will be able to benefit.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said pushing for updated guidance would also help the NHS recover quicker from the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: “At this time of immense pressure on our health service, making it easier for people to manage their conditions without the assistance of medical professionals has the potential to deliver huge benefits across the service.

“Scottish Lib Dems are determined to keep the Scottish NHS at the forefront of new technologies to tackle people’s health needs.”

Diabetes a government priority

The Scottish Government says diabetes is a “clinical priority” and says it is working with all health boards to improve access to CGMs.

A government spokesperson said: “In February 2021, we updated our diabetes improvement plan which sets out our priorities and commitments to improve the prevention, treatment and care for everyone in Scotland living with diabetes.

“It includes a specific commitment to increase access to diabetes technologies for all who would benefit from them.

“We invested £19.6 million in 2021 to support the increased provision of diabetes technologies, including hybrid closed loop systems.”

NHS Highland, Shetland and Western Isles have all been approached for comment.

Highly Protected Marine areas
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
