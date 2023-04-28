EXCLUSIVE: Tories’ five-step plan to fix rural GP crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Tories’ five-step plan to fix rural GP crisis

The party is working on plans to build more rural homes and allocate a portion of local housing stock in a bid to encourage workers to relocate, we can reveal.

By Derek Healey
A GP checks a patient's blood pressure.
A GP checks a patient's blood pressure.

Housing in rural areas should be set aside for GP staff under measures proposed by the Scottish Conservatives to tackle a crisis in local care.

The party is working on plans to build more rural homes and allocate a portion of local housing stock in a bid to encourage workers to relocate, we can reveal.

Party leaders are also drawing up plans to encourage medical students to complete their placements in rural locations.

At the Scottish Conservative conference in Glasgow this weekend, members will be told more needs to be done to ensure rural general practice is on a sustainable footing and to attract GPs to areas outside the central belt.

Under the proposals:

  • There would be a recognition that general practice in rural areas face unique challenges.
  • Other routes to care, such as pharmacies and optometrists, should ease strain on rural GPs.
  • More health professionals, such as occupational therapists, dietitians and podiatrists, would be recruited.
  • Housing stock in rural areas would be improved to encourage people to relocate.
  • Medical students would be encouraged to complete placements in rural locations.

GPs ‘on the ropes’

Speaking before the conference, Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane described general practice as “on the ropes”.

Dr Gulhane, who also works as a GP, said: “Recruitment is well behind what’s needed to deal with increasing patient numbers.

“And no help has come from Humza Yousaf for health boards to recruit and retain GPs.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP
Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP

“In rural areas, the impact is jarring – GPs retire suddenly with no succession plan, and younger doctors look at ballooning patient lists, particularly in the north of Scotland.

“Some of them move away for better incentives or even decide to change disciplines. Others give it their best shot and are simply left to fail.”

Difficulties hiring GPs have left practices under pressure, relying on the likes of locums to cover appointments.

Patients at Elgin Community Surgery were transferred elsewhere in 2020, and in December 8,600 people on the role at Carden Medical Centre in Aberdeen were also assigned new practices.

Making the chain weaker

Dr Gulhane said: “Out-of-town GPs cover wide areas with a real cross-section of patients.

“Every time an Invergowrie or Friockheim goes, it’s 3,500 or 6,000 people moving on to another link in the chain.

“But that is making the chain weaker.

“Existing and new patients are finding it harder and harder to get help, and that’s placing an incredible strain on the people in general practice.”

Nationally, the number of GPs hired has increased by 6% in the last 10 years. But there have been repeated calls for this figure to rise even further.

In February, the Scottish Government vowed to explore whether more cash could be put towards the Rediscover the Joy of General Practice project launched in 2018.

Humza Yousaf told MSPs that, in 2020-21, the government invested more than £300,000 to support rural GP recruitment.

Additionally, it offered £200,000 in relocation expenses and £400,000 “golden hello” signing-on bonuses.

