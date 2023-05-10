SNP to face pressure over fishing bans at Aberdeen industry event

The SNP has been told to “listen and act” to the backlash around plans for fishing bans ahead of a major industry conference in Aberdeen.

The current proposals by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland’s seas designated as Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) by 2026.

But many within the fishing sector have already spoken out against the potential impact of the move, along with coastal and island communities.

It is expected to become a key talking point during the annual Scottish Skipper Expo 2023 at the city’s P&J Live on Friday and Saturday.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon will officially open the fishing industry showcase which brings together skippers, vessel owners, processors and many others.

On Wednesday, six SNP MSPs rebelled against their party, following a debate brought forward by the Tories to scrap the proposals.

Highland MSPs Kate Forbes and Fergus Ewing, along with Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan, marked their dissent by voting against the SNP’s position.

Three more MSPs – including former leadership hopeful Ash Regan – chose to abstain rather than back the government.

HPMAs are designated areas of the sea that are strictly protected to allow the marine ecosystems within to recover and thrive.

Supporters say they will lead to greater biodiversity and abundance of marine species including those which are targeted by commercial and recreational fishers.

Mike Park, chief executive of the Fraserburgh-based Scottish White Fish Producers Association, said the sector wants government to listen.

He believes ministers need to “rethink the strategy” which could impact both inshore and offshore vessels.

Mr Park said: “It seems the Bute House Agreement and relationship between the SNP and the Greens is driving everything.”

‘Unworkable’ plans

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid hopes the industry event will provide a platform for fishermen to raise their concerns and has urged government to “listen and act”.

He said the plans will have a “devastating impact” on coastal communities in his constituency such as Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Macduff.

The strength of feeling extends to the islands where islanders fear the proposals could threaten their existence at a time when they grapple with depopulation.

Mr Duguid said: “The Scottish Skippers Expo in Aberdeen will provide the perfect opportunity for Mairi Gougeon to hear directly from the fishermen about their strong feelings towards her party’s unworkable HPMA plans.

“Neither I nor the industry is against conservation and sustainability, but it’s absolutely clear the sector has not been listened to and their views have been dismissed throughout this process.

“The SNP claim to engage with the industry but the catastrophic and unworkable way in which these HPMA proposals have been presented shows they are clearly not talking to real fishermen.”

Ms Gougeon said last week that the government “appreciate the gravity of the concerns that have been raised”.

She added ministers would “not steamroll or impose on any community a policy they are vehemently opposed to”.

No proposed sites have yet been identified for the highly regulated fishing zones.

Ms Gougeon said: “I look forward to discussing a wide range of topics with the industry on Friday – including Highly Protected Marine Areas and the damage done to Scotland’s fishing sector by Brexit.

“As well as setting out my plan for a thriving, sustainable fishing sector which supports prosperous coastal communities.”