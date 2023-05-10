SNP to face pressure over fishing bans at Aberdeen industry event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP to face pressure over fishing bans at Aberdeen industry event

It is expected to become a key talking point during the annual Scottish Skipper Expo 2023 at the city's P&J Live on Friday and Saturday. 

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson
By Adele Merson

The SNP has been told to “listen and act” to the backlash around plans for fishing bans ahead of a major industry conference in Aberdeen.

The current proposals by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland’s seas designated as Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) by 2026.

But many within the fishing sector have already spoken out against the potential impact of the move, along with coastal and island communities.

It is expected to become a key talking point during the annual Scottish Skipper Expo 2023 at the city's P&J Live on Friday and Saturday.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon will officially open the fishing industry showcase which brings together skippers, vessel owners, processors and many others.

Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

On Wednesday, six SNP MSPs rebelled against their party, following a debate brought forward by the Tories to scrap the proposals.

Highland MSPs Kate Forbes and Fergus Ewing, along with Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan, marked their dissent by voting against the SNP’s position.

Three more MSPs – including former leadership hopeful Ash Regan – chose to abstain rather than back the government.

HPMAs are designated areas of the sea that are strictly protected to allow the marine ecosystems within to recover and thrive.

Supporters say they will lead to greater biodiversity and abundance of marine species including those which are targeted by commercial and recreational fishers.

Image: Supplied.

Mike Park, chief executive of the Fraserburgh-based Scottish White Fish Producers Association, said the sector wants government to listen.

He believes ministers need to “rethink the strategy” which could impact both inshore and offshore vessels.

Mr Park said: “It seems the Bute House Agreement and relationship between the SNP and the Greens is driving everything.”

‘Unworkable’ plans

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid hopes the industry event will provide a platform for fishermen to raise their concerns and has urged government to “listen and act”.

He said the plans will have a “devastating impact” on coastal communities in his constituency such as Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Macduff.

The strength of feeling extends to the islands where islanders fear the proposals could threaten their existence at a time when they grapple with depopulation.

Mr Duguid said: “The Scottish Skippers Expo in Aberdeen will provide the perfect opportunity for Mairi Gougeon to hear directly from the fishermen about their strong feelings towards her party’s unworkable HPMA plans.

“Neither I nor the industry is against conservation and sustainability, but it’s absolutely clear the sector has not been listened to and their views have been dismissed throughout this process.

Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“The SNP claim to engage with the industry but the catastrophic and unworkable way in which these HPMA proposals have been presented shows they are clearly not talking to real fishermen.”

Ms Gougeon said last week that the government “appreciate the gravity of the concerns that have been raised”.

She added ministers would “not steamroll or impose on any community a policy they are vehemently opposed to”.

No proposed sites have yet been identified for the highly regulated fishing zones.

Ms Gougeon said: “I look forward to discussing a wide range of topics with the industry on Friday – including Highly Protected Marine Areas and the damage done to Scotland’s fishing sector by Brexit.

“As well as setting out my plan for a thriving, sustainable fishing sector which supports prosperous coastal communities.”

