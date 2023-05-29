Aberdeen MSP speaks out after receiving ‘homophobic nonsense’ on Twitter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen MSP speaks out after receiving ‘homophobic nonsense’ on Twitter

SNP Transport Minister Kevin Stewart was among the thousands of people that attended Grampian Pride on Saturday.

By Adele Merson
SNP MSP Kevin Stewart is a patient at Carden Medical Centre.
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart. Image: Supplied.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has condemned “homophobic nonsense” he received on social media after posting about Grampian Pride.

The SNP government minister said he is used to being criticised in his role as a politician but spoke out against the homophobia he has received online.

The transport minister was among thousands of people at Grampian Pride on Saturday – the biggest LGBTQ+ celebration in the north-east.

He said: “As an MSP and minister you get used to being criticised on social media and sometimes that criticism is fair and justified.

“However, the homophobic nonsense that I have faced this weekend after posting about Grampian Pride is not.

“I’ve used the block button more than ever before.”

 

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he said: “I am proud that the Grampian Pride event has grown over time and that our city has become more accepting of all.

“However, it is frustrating that some on social media seem adamant to turn that progressive tide.

“I’ve grown a pretty thick skin over the years but it’s still disappointing to be targeted with so much homophobic abuse.”

The SNP minister said social media platforms must do more to clamp down on “awful behaviour” online and the “increase in bots and anonymous accounts”.

‘Solidarity’

Many people sent supportive messages in response to Mr Stewart speaking up, offering him solidarity against the cruel comments.

One person said: “Twitter can be such a horrible place sometimes. Solidarity.”

In response, Mr Stewart said: “It can be, but at times also so inspiring. Better to block the bad and still love the good.”

Aberdeenshire councillor Alison Evison said: “So sorry to hear this Kevin – solidarity.

“Such a huge procession filled Union Street, with the paths lined with cheering allies – theirs need to be the voices of the future, we must not go backwards.”

Grampian Pride parade along Union Street to Marischal College. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The celebration returned to Aberdeen for the sixth time, with the city awash with colour as thousands marched down Union Street.

People from across the city and further afield gathered outside Marischal College, soaking in the atmosphere, before heading to Duthie Park for the after-party.

Continued homophobic abuse aimed at MSP Kevin Stewart

It is not the first time the SNP politician has had to speak out against the homophobic abuse he has faced.

Just under two years ago, he branded an online troll “utterly abhorrent” after his sexuality was blamed for a devastating fire at a Glasgow church. 

Mr Stewart revealed the bizarre homophobic rant on social media in July 2021, following a blaze at St Simon’s Church in Glasgow.

Speaking at the time, he said: “It is galling that in 2021 that a small minority of people still think this way and it is utterly abhorrent that this person believes that they can “pray the gay” out of me or anyone else.

“Scotland has made huge progress on equality issues in the past couple of decades and long may that continue.”

GALLERY: Aberdeen awash with colour as thousands celebrate Grampian Pride

