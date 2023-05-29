Aberdeen MSP speaks out after receiving ‘homophobic nonsense’ on Twitter

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has condemned “homophobic nonsense” he received on social media after posting about Grampian Pride.

The SNP government minister said he is used to being criticised in his role as a politician but spoke out against the homophobia he has received online.

The transport minister was among thousands of people at Grampian Pride on Saturday – the biggest LGBTQ+ celebration in the north-east.

He said: “As an MSP and minister you get used to being criticised on social media and sometimes that criticism is fair and justified.

“However, the homophobic nonsense that I have faced this weekend after posting about Grampian Pride is not.

“I’ve used the block button more than ever before.”

Bright and sunny day at @GrampianPride Always a great event. 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/e3c67LLbTJ — Kevin Stewart SNP (@KevinStewartSNP) May 27, 2023

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he said: “I am proud that the Grampian Pride event has grown over time and that our city has become more accepting of all.

“However, it is frustrating that some on social media seem adamant to turn that progressive tide.

“I’ve grown a pretty thick skin over the years but it’s still disappointing to be targeted with so much homophobic abuse.”

The SNP minister said social media platforms must do more to clamp down on “awful behaviour” online and the “increase in bots and anonymous accounts”.

‘Solidarity’

Many people sent supportive messages in response to Mr Stewart speaking up, offering him solidarity against the cruel comments.

One person said: “Twitter can be such a horrible place sometimes. Solidarity.”

In response, Mr Stewart said: “It can be, but at times also so inspiring. Better to block the bad and still love the good.”

Aberdeenshire councillor Alison Evison said: “So sorry to hear this Kevin – solidarity.

“Such a huge procession filled Union Street, with the paths lined with cheering allies – theirs need to be the voices of the future, we must not go backwards.”

The celebration returned to Aberdeen for the sixth time, with the city awash with colour as thousands marched down Union Street.

People from across the city and further afield gathered outside Marischal College, soaking in the atmosphere, before heading to Duthie Park for the after-party.

Continued homophobic abuse aimed at MSP Kevin Stewart

It is not the first time the SNP politician has had to speak out against the homophobic abuse he has faced.

Just under two years ago, he branded an online troll “utterly abhorrent” after his sexuality was blamed for a devastating fire at a Glasgow church.

Mr Stewart revealed the bizarre homophobic rant on social media in July 2021, following a blaze at St Simon’s Church in Glasgow.

Speaking at the time, he said: “It is galling that in 2021 that a small minority of people still think this way and it is utterly abhorrent that this person believes that they can “pray the gay” out of me or anyone else.

“Scotland has made huge progress on equality issues in the past couple of decades and long may that continue.”