Train drivers set for August ‘boycott’ over Stonehaven rail crash failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Train drivers set for August ‘boycott’ over Stonehaven rail crash failures

Unions made their anger clear over the use of High Speed Trains following the rail tragedy at Carmont, which killed three men on August 12, 2020.

By Adele Merson
The train derailment scene at Carmont area near Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick.
The train derailment scene at Carmont area near Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick.

A rail union chief plans to move ahead with a boycott by drivers of the type of train used in the Stonehaven rail tragedy.

Kevin Lindsay, organiser at the Aslef union, which represents more than 21,000 train drivers, raised serious concerns about the High Speed Trains which date back to the 1970s.

In the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, he said the union is preparing to “boycott” the vehicles from August 12.

The union had warned last year that action would be taken by this date unless there were “significant improvements” to the trains.

The new warning comes two days since it emerged only two of the 20 recommended improvements made in the wake of the crash have been implemented so far.

In Holyrood, MSPs were also told:

  • The High Speed Trains should “never have been in Scotland”.
  • The vehicles are currently on lease until 2030.
  • It is an “absolute scandal” only two recommendations have been implemented.
  • Lack of action could lead to another potential rail tragedy.

Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury and Donald Dinnie died in the Stonehaven rail on August 12, 2020.

The 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow train left the tracks at Carmont, near Stonehaven after hitting a landslip caused by a night of extreme rainfall.

Rail boycott planned

Mr Lindsay said the union has so far “not received enough information” on improvements to the type of train involved in the accident.

He added: “We’ve got further meetings with the Carmont HST steering group, and we will let it run its course.

“But the likelihood come August 12, is I will instruct all our members not to touch these trains based on their crashworthiness.

“The crashworthiness of these trains is from the 1970s. They do not meet modern standards. These trains should never have been in Scotland.”

Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie.
From left to right: Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie lost their lives in the crash. Image: Supplied.

His concerns were echoed by Mick Hogg, RMT union chief in Scotland, who said the age of the trains is “absolute nonsense”.

He added: “What we actually need is more investment and what we don’t need is 50-year-old trains.”

The remarks follow concerns about cuts to Network Rail’s budget.

The Scottish Government’s rail budget for the upkeep of rail infrastructure – including signals and track – has been reduced by £150 million over the past four years.

‘Those trains are safe’

Stonehaven rail crash: Investigator’s animation shows how disaster unfolded

Alex Hynes, managing director of ScotRail, told MSPs the High Speed Trains are currently on lease until 2030 and said the vehicles are safe.

The rail operator is looking for options to replace the vehicles earlier. But that plan is part of reducing carbon rather than because of safety.

He said: “We’re aware of Aslef’s concerns in relation to the safety of the High Speed Trains.

“Those trains are safe, they have a good safety record, they meet all the requirements to operate safely on the Great Britain rail network.

Alex Hynes, Managing Director, Scotland’s Railway near the scene of the crash. Image: Darrell Benns.

“But we recognise Aslef’s concerns and we’re working with them constructively on those concerns.

“In the coming weeks we are actually going to modify those trains in line with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) report which was published in March of last year.”

The report revealed only two of the recommendations made in the aftermath of the fatal August 2020 crash have been closed – meaning action has been taken to implement them.

The remaining 18 were still open as of March, meaning they are still under consideration.

The recommendations range from improvement on the train itself, to rail management, to drainage.

‘Absolute scandal’

Mr Hogg said it was an “absolute scandal” that so few actions have been completed.

It has all the hallmarks of another potential sad accident happening again.

– RMT’s Mick Hogg

He added: “The rail unions and the families who have lost loved ones will be appalled in terms of the recommendations that have been addressed so far.

“It has all the hallmarks of another potential sad accident happening again if we don’t learn the lessons of the railway accident.”

Mr Lindsay, a fellow trade union boss, said it is “not unusual” at this stage to only have two recommendations completed.

“Whether it’s acceptable is another argument but it’s not unusual,” he added.

Mr Hynes said “immediate action” was taken at the time to avoid another tragic accident.

“We’ve already made the network a lot safer but we need to make sure we track all those 20 recommendations to conclusion”, he added.

Stonehaven rail crash: Key recommendations from the accident investigators

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]