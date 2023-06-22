Petition launched to reopen Cove and Newtonhill railway stations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Petition launched to reopen Cove and Newtonhill railway stations

The stations closed in 1956 but a campaign has gathered pace in recent years to see them reopened.

A train passing Newtonhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson
By Adele Merson

A petition has been launched and thousands of letters sent out to residents calling for support to reopen Cove and Newtonhill rail stations.

The north-east has been branded Scotland’s “forgotten rail region” in a row over the lack of priority given to taking the proposals forward.

The stations closed in 1956 but a campaign has gathered pace in recent years to see them reopened.

An online petition launched on Thursday to drum up support and letters have been sent out to more than 6,000 residents in these communities.

It states that bringing rail services directly to these stations would bring “enormous benefits” by improving connectivity and helping to reduce traffic congestion.

North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr, who created the petition, said: “I want to collect as many signatures as possible to show the Scottish Government that they are wrong to abandon these proposals.

“I also hope to reach as many households as possible through letters to drum up support among residents who don’t have online access.

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative MSP. Image: Supplied.

“It has been 66 years since we had trains calling at Cove and Newtonhill, and I want the SNP-Green government to realise that closing these stops was a mistake.

“There is a fundamental need to have these stations in place to cope with the substantial increase in population to the south of Aberdeen and to allow residents to travel to places without the need of a car.”

Government agency Transport Scotland awarded £80,000 to regional body Nestrans to look at the wider “travel corridor” between Aberdeen and Laurencekirk.

Former transport minister Kevin Stewart, who quit the role earlier this month for mental health reasons, said the plans did not feature in the SNP-Green’s investment programme.

A new station was recently opened in Inverness, and in Reston in the Borders, while work has started to create new stations in East Lothian and in Leven and Cameron Bridge in Fife.

‘No final conclusion’

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Although new railway stations at Cove and Newtonhill do not feature in the Scottish Government’s current investment programme, we are committed to on-going improvements to rail services and connectivity.

“Projects will be considered subject to the Scottish Government’s investment priorities for the strategic transport network, a robust business case, affordability and other competing proposals.

“Nestrans received funding from Transport Scotland’s Local Rail Development Fund to undertake a transport appraisal which examines all transport modes to determine the most appropriate solutions to the travel corridor between Laurencekirk and Aberdeen.

“The appraisal is considering a number of options, including stations at Cove and Newtonhill. The appraisal is still ongoing and no final conclusion has been made at this time.”

The petition, which has now launched, can be signed here. 

