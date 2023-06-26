Islanders sidelined in ‘pass the parcel’ over ferry failures

Island communities face an “existential threat” without clear leadership to resolve Scotland’s ferry crisis, a Holyrood report has warned.

The Net, Zero, Energy and Transport Committee published its findings into what future ferry provision should look like as state-owned CalMac’s ageing fleet comes under pressure after it cancelled sailings to South Uist for most of June.

Bosses are still awaiting delivery of two new ferries constructed at the Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow, which are years late and massively over budget.

‘Churn’ of ministers

The report raises concern around the “churn” of transport ministers, with three different post-holders within 18 months.

Jenny Gilruth – now education secretary – held the role from January 2022.

Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart was given the brief in March following Humza Yousaf’s appointment as first minister.

But he resigned earlier this month for mental health reasons, with Fiona Hyslop selected to replace him.

The report noted: “Far too many ferry services in Scotland are unacceptably unreliable.

“This is causing real damages to communities, particularly those dependant on Clyde and Hebridean ferry services.

“For more fragile island communities, consistently unreliable services risk becoming a literal existential threat.”

Lack of continuity

And while the ageing fleet was noted as a key factor for the service woes, the committee said: “It is our view that another factor contributing to under-performing ferry services has been a lack of continuity in political leadership, with most recent transport ministers lasting no more than 18 months in the role.

“Ferry-dependant communities in Scotland need continuity and confidence at ministerial level.

“They need a champion in government with the knowledge, experience and staying power to push through the reforms and improvements the sector now urgently needs.

“This requires an end to churn in the transport minister role.”

However committee convener Edward Mountain said Ms Hyslop, who worked on the report as the committee’s deputy convener before taking up the ministerial role, had “experience of the issues covered and wish her well in her new role”.

Hundreds of residents in South Uist took to the streets in protest earlier this month saying they are being “forgotten, abandoned and ignored” over ferry cancellations.

The latest wave of disruption came after CalMac previously halted all trips to the mainland for a four-week spell between April and May.

Further suggestions

The report said that to avoid further disruption to services, it would support a direct award of the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service 3 contract for an extended period of 10 years, but said “real improvements” must follow.

It also asks the Scottish Government to consider creating a Ferries Scotland arm of Transport Scotland to streamline decision-making.

Mr Mountain added: “On this occasion, to ensure continuity and avoid disruption we are supportive of a direct award of the ferry contract to CalMac but we stress that this is wholly dependant upon significant service improvements being delivered and a change to the tripartite agreement.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Scottish ministers welcome receipt of the report and thank the committee for its detailed work.

“In particular we support the strong emphasis the committee placed on hearing from the communities who use the services and we agree that the voices of ferry users need to be a focus of future ferries policy and investment.

“We will carefully consider the recommendations of the report and respond to the committee in due course.”