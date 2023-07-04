Highland house prices up 33% as mortgages cost hundreds more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Highland house prices up 33% as mortgages cost hundreds more

Average house prices in the region are some 10% higher than the Scottish average and have risen faster than almost all other local authorities.

By Alasdair Clark
Mortages
Mortgage rates have risen across the UK - costing the average Scots hundreds more a month. Image: Shutterstock

Scots are paying hundreds more for their mortgage every month – while the cost of an average detached house in the Highlands has spiked by 33%.

House of Commons analysis commissioned by the SNP found the average Scot is paying £381 more per month than they were 20 months ago.

In November 2021 the average two-year fixed rate mortgage was 2.29%, which would see a typical Scottish household with a mortgage of £166,431 pay around £729 a month on a 25 year term.

But as of June 2023 the average two-year fixed rate is 6.37%, meaning the same household would now be paying £1,110 a month – a difference of over £4,500 every year.

Scots homeowners told to expect further mortgage rises

The SNP says it means a full-time employee in Scotland on the National Living Wage would have to forego their entire wage for more than a quarter of a year just to pay the additional mortgage interest.

The party also warned that homeowners should brace for further increases amid forecasts that UK interest rates could be as high as 6.5% by the end of 2023.

They say that if the rate of a two-year fixed mortgage was to rise accordingly to 7.87%, the average home could be paying as much as £541 more a month.

SNP housing spokesman Chris Stephens MP said the Conservatives have “trashed the economy”.

SNP MP Chris Stephens

He added: “Housing is a fundamental need that no one should have to go without but Westminster is making it impossible for many first time buyers to afford their own home – and it’s putting mortgage holders and renters at risk of losing their homes through no fault of their own.”

Separate data from the Office for National Statistics shows that as well as having some of the highest average monthly mortgage payments in Scotland, house prices in the Highlands have also continued to climb.

How it compares in Moray, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen

Typical payments on a five-year fixed mortgage for a detached property in the Highlands is around is £1,661 with a deposit of £30,000 and a 25 year mortgage.

This compares to £1,353 in Moray and £1,479 in Aberdeenshire. In Aberdeen, typical mortgage payments exceed £1,700.

Buyers searching for a detached home can expect to pay at least £311,000, up 33% on prices in November 2018.

The price of an average semi-detached home has risen by the same amount, while the cost of a terraced home has increased by 30%.

First-time buyers also face a steep increase in what they can expect to pay, with those buying in the Highlands paying around £165,859 in April 2023 – compared with an average of £149,580 across Scotland.

But those buying their first home in Aberdeen can expect to pay less than elsewhere in Scotland. This group spent an average of £111,205 in April 2023.

The UK Government said buyers and renters were facing a “very difficult time”.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt agreed a deal with banks to help struggling homeowners. Image: Shutterstock

They previously struck a deal with big mortgage lenders to provide more flexibility to those struggling with climbing repayments.

It means banks will allow customers who are up to date with repayments to switch to interest-only payments for six months or extend their mortgage term to reduce their monthly payments

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The single biggest thing government can do is work together with the Bank of England in lockstep to reduce inflation, which is driving some of these high mortgage rates we are seeing.”

More from Press and Journal

Mortgage rates have risen across the UK - costing the average Scots hundreds more a month. Image: Shutterstock
Hospitality businesses win big at Scottish Restaurant Awards
The Voyageur Spirit FPSO.
Greater Buchan Area: £700 million-plus North Sea project takes big step forward
Mortgage rates have risen across the UK - costing the average Scots hundreds more a month. Image: Shutterstock
NC500 award-winning Inver Inn goes on the market for £310,000
New Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND) chairman Terry Allan
'Families are in crisis', new Aberdeen autism group chief says
Mortgage rates have risen across the UK - costing the average Scots hundreds more a month. Image: Shutterstock
Woman who 'died by suicide' at Keiss Castle following murder of pensioner named
The site of the proposed Newhills primary school from above.
Proposals for new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills to go to public consultation
Mortgage rates have risen across the UK - costing the average Scots hundreds more a month. Image: Shutterstock
Eve Muirhead and Stephen Hendry joining stars at Trump International Golf Links
Mortgage rates have risen across the UK - costing the average Scots hundreds more a month. Image: Shutterstock
Orkney council votes to explore 'alternative governance' after losing faith in UK and Scottish…
Protestors for trans rights at Castlegate in Aberdeen.
Trans training for Aberdeen teachers after reports of pupils being 'dead named'
Mortgage rates have risen across the UK - costing the average Scots hundreds more a month. Image: Shutterstock
SPFL Trust Trophy: 2023/24 draw sends Aberdeen colts to Brora Rangers in first round…