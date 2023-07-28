SNP’s Stephen Flynn warns ‘patience growing thin’ over carbon capture delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP’s Stephen Flynn warns ‘patience growing thin’ over carbon capture delays

The Aberdeen South MP wants investment for the Acorn project in Peterhead, which missed out on UK Government funding in 2021.

By Adele Merson
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Supplied.
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Supplied.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is heaping pressure on UK government ministers to give clarity on carbon capture investment for the north-east.

The Aberdeen South MP is the second senior SNP figure in recent weeks to call on Westminster to end uncertainty around the scheme.

First Minister Humza Yousaf visited Peterhead last week where he expressed his support of the Acorn project, based at St Fergus Gas Terminal.

The Scottish Cluster missed out on UK Government support in 2021, which instead went to two areas in the North of England.

An update is expected this summer after months of delay from the UK Government.

First Minister Humza Yousaf during his tour of Peterhead Power Station, Aberdeenshire. Image: PA.

The plan is to use carbon capture and storage technology to trap harmful emissions and transport them, either by pipeline or shipping, for permanent storage underground.

It aims to remove climate-changing emissions from the air and help move to a lower carbon future.

Earlier this year, UK ministers said the Aberdeenshire scheme is “one of the two best placed” for funding. 

‘Patience is growing thin’

Mr Flynn said: “I’ve lost count of the number of announcements that have been made and a deadline is missed, snubbed or in fact turned out to be another update about an update.

“Patience is growing thin and it’s time the UK government got the finger out and made it explicitly clear that the Scottish Cluster will receive investment and will receive it immediately.

“In April we were told there would be an update on Track 2 selection and it’s absolutely imperative that the Tories don’t let the sun go down on a summer timeline.”

The MP for Aberdeen South also called for Westminster to match the Scottish Government’s £500 million Just Transition Fund for the north-east.

In March 2021, the UK Government announced the North Sea Transition Deal, which is expected to unlock up to £16 billion of investment by 2030.

‘Scaremongering’

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid accused the SNP of “another petty attempt at scaremongering”.

He added: “If the SNP really cared about the Scottish Cluster, they would be focused on working to help Acorn progress rather than continuously play political games.

David Duguid MP
David Duguid MP. Image: Supplied.

“The UK Government’s commitment to Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) is reflected by £1 billion for four clusters by 2030 and, at the spring budget, a further £20 billion on CCUS delivery over the next twenty years.

“CCUS and hydrogen also make up a significant part of the £16 billion North Sea Transition Deal made with the oil and gas industry.

The UK Government was approached for comment.

More from Scottish politics

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Supplied.
A9 dualling: Green politician suggests ‘roundabouts' and safety changes in place of promised full…
The report shows the overall shop vacancy rate rose to 15.9% in the second quarter of this year (PA)
Retailers urge business rates review after rise in shop vacancies
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Supplied.
Ross County and Caley Thistle support campaign for A9 dualling due to safety concerns
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Supplied.
Humza Yousaf: 'People aren’t going to be expelled or punished for criticising me as…
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Supplied.
Moray Council leader to stand in general election as Douglas Ross leaves Westminster
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Supplied.
More radical approach on land reform needed to tackle policy challenges, says report
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Supplied.
Fergus Ewing: 'Expelling me from the SNP won't stop me fighting for A9 dualling'
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Supplied.
SNP activist threatens Humza Yousaf leadership challenge
Humza Yousaf.
Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP membership ‘will be reviewed’ if she is charged, says FM
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Supplied.
Scotland 'could not afford to host 2026 Commonwealth Games alone'