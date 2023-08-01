Anti-oil protesters spray red paint on Scottish Parliament in protest at new North Sea licences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Anti-oil protesters spray red paint on Scottish Parliament in protest at new North Sea licences

Rishi Sunak gave the green light to hundreds of new oil and gas projects during a visit to Aberdeenshire.

By Justin Bowie
Anti-oil protesters have covered the parliament building in red paint. Image: DC Thomson.
Climate change protesters staged a huge protest outside the Scottish Parliament as they sprayed the building with red paint over plans to “max out” oil and gas in the North Sea.

Campaigners from pressure group This Is Rigged carried out the surprise demonstration after Rishi Sunak revealed he will grant hundreds of new licences for fossil fuel firms.

Four eco activists used the paint to create red handprints inside the public entrance to Holyrood as they wrote “blood on your hands”.

A huge police presence descended on Holyrood as they barricaded the scene while protesters appeared to glue their hands to the ground.

Hours later they were eventually dispersed after forcing parliament to cancel public tours and close due to the disruption.

During a visit to Aberdeenshire, the prime minister insisted the UK will still need to rely on the oil and gas industry for decades to come.

Rishi Sunak visited Aberdeenshire on Monday. Image: PA.

The Tory leader said he wants to “max out” developments in the North Sea – but was accused of acting like Donald Trump.

But environmentalists have repeatedly warned Britain must stop drilling projects and speed up the move to renewables due to the climate crisis.

This Is Rigged activists accused the Scottish Government of “deafening silence” over the crisis as they posted a video of their spray paint protest online.

They wrote: “Scottish Government’s silence on new oil and gas is deafening.

“They must vocally oppose all new oil and gas, or they are complicit.”

The SNP has backed a shift away from oil and gas and has come out against new oil and gas projects – such as Rosebank – in the North Sea.

But climate change campaigners have argued the nationalists must go further in their opposition to extraction.

On Monday, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “For PM to effectively signal unlimited oil and gas extraction is a further demonstration that they’re not serious about tackling the climate emergency.

“To announce unlimited extraction of oil and gas shows the PM is willing to recklessly gamble the future of our planet.”

A major police presence descended on Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.

Earlier this year demonstrators regularly tried to bring Holyrood to a standstill during First Minister’s Questions.

In Humza Yousaf’s first week as SNP leader, This Is Rigged protesters continually heckled Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

In April, activists stood on tables and staged a sitdown protest outside the chamber while energy policy was being debated.

Following today’s stunt, a parliament spokesperson said: “These protestors have repeatedly targeted the Scottish Parliament and its democratic functions.

“As a result of their actions today, we have had to cancel our free public tours and close the building earlier than scheduled.

“Up to 1,000 people visit Holyrood a day at this time of year, and many will have been severely inconvenienced.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of protestors at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh shortly after 1.40pm on Tuesday, 1 August.

“Officers are in attendance.”