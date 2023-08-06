‘Lifers’ charged with crimes including rape after being released from prison early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Lifers’ charged with crimes including rape after being released from prison early

Courts in Scotland do not currently have the powers to ensure criminals who have committed the most serious crimes are never released from prison.

By Derek Healey
Courts in Scotland do not currently have the powers to ensure criminals who have committed the most serious crimes are never released from prison.

New figures reveal 12 Scots prisoners who were sentenced to life but released early went on to be charged with serious crimes including rape and drug offences in a single year.

The analysis, released under Freedom of Information legislation, also found domestic abuse and possession of a dangerous weapon were among the charges brought against a dozen so-called lifers in 2021/22.

The Parole Board confirmed one prisoner who had already received a life sentence was recalled to prison after being charged with rape, along with sexual assault and assault with intent to rape.

Other criminal proceedings brought against recalled life prisoners mainly related to drug charges or for threatening or abusive behaviour.

Weak approach to justice

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay said the figures would concern the public and provide evidence for what he described as the SNP’s weak approach to criminal justice.

He said: “It is completely unacceptable that a dozen life prisoners have gone on to be charged with such horrific offences after their release.

Russell Findlay. Image: PA

“Life sentences are only imposed for the most heinous of crimes and it is imperative that those serving them are not released prematurely.

“This data confirms that doing so often can result in further serious crimes being committed.”

How does sentencing work?

Courts in Scotland do not currently have the powers to ensure criminals who have committed the most serious crimes are never released from prison.

Instead, judges can hand down an Order for Lifelong Restriction, which contains a minimum time the offender must spend in prison before being considered for release into the community.

If offenders are considered safe to serve the rest of their sentence among the public, they remain under supervision of a criminal justice social worker.

A guard leads a prisoner. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Findlay said: “For the past 16 years the SNP has presided over a deliberate weakening of Scotland’s criminal justice system resulting in the rights of criminals being prioritised – and this is further evidence of that dangerous agenda.

“Whether it’s diversion from prosecution for alleged rapists, soft sentences for under-25s or the policy of early release, the SNP continue to make Scotland’s streets less safe.”

Who is being released?

Dundee Law killer Robbie McIntosh is among more than 200 Scots prisoners handed an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

Linda McDonald was walking her dog through Templeton Woods in August 2017 when she was attacked by McIntosh.

He was on home leave from Castle Huntly open prison at the time and staying in his mother’s home in Bridgefoot.

Robbie McIntosh is led away after his sentencing, for the murder of Anne Nicoll.

McIntosh struck the Dundee grandmother on the head with a dumbbell in broad daylight after charging at her from behind.

He was already serving a life sentence for murdering Anne Nicoll on Dundee Law in 2002 when he was 15 years old.

McIntosh’s application for parole was turned down last year, meaning he will remain locked up until at least 2024.

‘I can breathe now’

Linda McDonald has backed calls for life sentences to mean a life behind bars.

She believed her attacker would spend life in prison so was shocked when she got an invite to a parole meeting just five years after McIntosh tried to take her life.

Speaking after he was denied release, Linda said: “He is not going anywhere. I can breathe now.

“I’m so happy. The public are safe and I’m safe.”

Linda McDonald returns to Templeton Woods. Image: DC Thomson

Figures released last year showed seven lifers were in the community at the end of March 2021.

Another was in open prison at Castle Huntly and 11 more were in the National Top End, meaning they are eligible for unescorted home release.

The Scottish Government said the decision to release a person after they have completed the minimum tariff set by the courts is always a matter for the independent parole board, with public safety being at the forefront of any decision in each case.

It added: “A prisoner released on parole will be sent back to prison if they breach their licence conditions or are considered a risk to the public.”