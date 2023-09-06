SNP pushed to commit to saving pools across north-east after Bucksburn closure

The SNP government has been urged to step in and support cash-strapped councils who are struggling to keep local swimming pools and leisure centres afloat.

Conservative MSPs used a Holyrood debate to call on the Scottish Government to “reverse the trend” of swimming pool closures.

It comes after Sport Aberdeen closed Bucksburn swimming pool in Aberdeen in a bid to save cash after its council funding was reduced by almost £700,000.

Six libraries were also closed as part of the efficiencies.

Elsewhere, locals MSPs say timetables have been reduced – including at Alford Community Campus.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett established a petition to save pools across the north-east, attracting over 400 signatures.

‘Cuts have consequences’

He said: “It remains clear that the cuts to local councils have real consequences, and it’s time that the SNP gave councils their fair share.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith said proposals to close swimming pools were in conflict with the government’s aim to improve nation’s health and to address life expectancy gaps.

While funding for leisure centres is determined by local authorities, Ms Smith said they had suffered “decades of underfunding”.

While she said there was no “quick fix”, Ms Smith added: “When the Scottish Government negotiates the much needed fiscal framework with local government I hope this issue will be well up the agenda.

“The UK Government has already moved on this and is providing £63m of investment to pools in England, which aims to address the challenges of current costs and improve long-term sustainability through efficient energy plans.

“Yet, no funding decision is yet forthcoming by the Scottish Government. Why not?”

Responding in parliament, Scottish Government sport minister Maree Todd said the government was committed to ensuring Scots received high quality public services.

She said: “For our part the Scottish Government has increased the resources to local government by over £793 million in 2023/24.

“That is a real terms increase of 3%.

“Local authorities are independent corporate bodies, it is for them to manage their own budgets and to allocate their resources – including on leisure facilities based on local priorities.”