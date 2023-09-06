SNP pushed to commit to saving pools across north-east after Bucksburn closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP pushed to commit to saving pools across north-east after Bucksburn closure

North-east MSPs used a debate in parliament to raise the closure of Bucksburn pool as they called on the government to increase support.

By Alasdair Clark
Buckburn pool was closed in April despite a hard fought local campaign. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Buckburn pool was closed in April despite a hard fought local campaign. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The SNP government has been urged to step in and support cash-strapped councils who are struggling to keep local swimming pools and leisure centres afloat.

Conservative MSPs used a Holyrood debate to call on the Scottish Government to “reverse the trend” of swimming pool closures.

It comes after Sport Aberdeen closed Bucksburn swimming pool in Aberdeen in a bid to save cash after its council funding was reduced by almost £700,000.

Six libraries were also closed as part of the efficiencies.

Elsewhere, locals MSPs say timetables have been reduced – including at Alford Community Campus.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett established a petition to save pools across the north-east, attracting over 400 signatures.

‘Cuts have consequences’

He said: “It remains clear that the cuts to local councils have real consequences, and it’s time that the SNP gave councils their fair share.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith said proposals to close swimming pools were in conflict with the government’s aim to improve nation’s health and to address life expectancy gaps.

While funding for leisure centres is determined by local authorities, Ms Smith said they had suffered “decades of underfunding”.

While she said there was no “quick fix”, Ms Smith added: “When the Scottish Government negotiates the much needed fiscal framework with local government I hope this issue will be well up the agenda.

“The UK Government has already moved on this and is providing £63m of investment to pools in England, which aims to address the challenges of current costs and improve long-term sustainability through efficient energy plans.

“Yet, no funding decision is yet forthcoming by the Scottish Government. Why not?”

Responding in parliament, Scottish Government sport minister Maree Todd said the government was committed to ensuring Scots received high quality public services.

She said: “For our part the Scottish Government has increased the resources to local government by over £793 million in 2023/24.

“That is a real terms increase of 3%.

“Local authorities are independent corporate bodies, it is for them to manage their own budgets and to allocate their resources – including on leisure facilities based on local priorities.”

More from Scottish politics

Peter Peacock wants a more equitable distribution of land
'Meaningful action' needed to reduce concentration of land ownership says former government minister
Outrage over lack of A9 dualling timetable and questions over A96
Businesses on Skye want any visitor levy money to stay on the island.Image Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Tourist tax: What's raised on Skye should stay on Skye, say island businesses
Humza Yousaf outlined his policy priorities for the next year. Image: PA
5 key talking points as Humza Yousaf outlines SNP’s priorities for next year
Crumbling buildings containing RAAC across the north and north-east.
RAAC concrete: Buildings affected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
No plans for Insch Hospital to reopen despite SNP promises and campaigner demands
Tracy Black said the Scottish Government needs to start delivering now (CBI/PA)
Trade confederation calls for ‘whole system’ approach on net zero economy
SNP energy minister and Aberdeen East MSP Gillian Martin
SNP energy minister says North Sea oil licences should be considered on case-by-case basis
No immediate safety risk from crumbling concrete confirmed in dozens of Scots schools, minister…
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross.
Tory MSPs take aim at Douglas Ross in warning party faces 'death by a…

Conversation