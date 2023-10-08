Councils urged to shun contractor McTear for failing to compensate workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councils urged to shun contractor McTear for failing to compensate workers

GMB says McTear Contracts should not be considered for future work until it pays £125,000 owed to workers.

Derek Healey By Derek Healey
GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour.
GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour.

A company built on the back of council contracts should be blacklisted by Scotland’s 32 local authorities until it pays £125,000 owed to workers, according to a leading trade union.

McTear Contracts, who work with local government and housing associations across the country, have still not paid money owed to nine kitchen fitters despite agreeing to settle a six-year legal battle in May.

The workers are owed the money under TUPE legislation guaranteeing the same terms and conditions if jobs are transferred to a new business.

Why are workers owed money?

They had been employed by Amey to fit kitchens in social housing in North Lanarkshire before the contract was divided between two new firms, including McTear, in 2017.

Neither company agreed to take the workers on but after a long-running and landmark legal action, an employment tribunal ruled the workers should have been transferred automatically under the same terms.

McTear finally agreed in May to settle the dispute and pay £125,000 compensation after talks at Acas, the arbitration service.

Scottish money. Image: Shutterstock

However, months later, the company has so far refused to make the payments.

Union leaders raise concerns

After being contacted by The Sunday Post to explain why they had not been made, McTear said the money will now be transferred by the end of the month.

But union leaders say the firm should not be considered as an appropriate contractor until the cash reaches the workers.

Louise Gilmour, GMB Scotland secretary, said: “This firm’s refusal to pay substantial sums owed to former workers should be a serious concern for its public sector clients.

“McTear boasts about winning lucrative contracts with 10 local authorities but its refusal to do the right thing and meet its legally-binding commitments should be an issue of concern before it gets another.

“These former workers have been forced to spend many years fighting for money owed to them and we would urge this company to pay them immediately.

“If it does not, we will be asking local authorities and housing associations to review their existing and future contracts and think carefully about whether McTear has met the legal and ethical standards expected of suppliers being paid by taxpayers.”

They shouldn’t be allowed to treat people this way.

Former McTear kitchen fitter

One kitchen fitter, who asked not to be named, spoke about his frustration over waiting to receive the thousands of pounds he is owed by McTear.

He said: “The judges told them to pay the money so just pay it. Do they think they’re above the law?

“Their work is mostly council work so I don’t understand why they wouldn’t just get this settled and get it out of the road. This shouldn’t be happening with council contractors.

“The guys have been sitting in limbo and, for some of them, that money would make a real difference. I think they just don’t want to pay it but they shouldn’t be allowed to treat people this way.”

What does McTear say?

Accounts published in 2022 revealed the company, which has worked for almost a third of Scottish local authorities, including North Ayrshire, Aberdeen, and Fife, had a turnover of £9.9 million and profits before tax of £1.1 million.

The company has a history of disputes with workers and was ordered to pay more than £24,000 to a plumber in 2018 after he was sacked shortly after raising concerns about being underpaid for his work.

Keiron McTear, director of the firm, said personal issues had delayed the money being paid out to the kitchen fitters in North Lanarkshire.

He said: “I have spoken with my accountant to make arrangements to pay the sums by no later than October 31.”

