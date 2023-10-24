Pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to name Aberdeen as GB Energy headquarters – and spark ‘significant’ jobs boost

Labour leader Keir Starmer has been challenged to end speculation and announce Aberdeen as the base for his publicly-owned energy company.

The demands comes 160 days since Sir Keir first promised to visit the region “this summer” to hear directly from people who help power the industry.

Business organisation Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce said it’s time for Sir Keir to visit with good news.

Russell Borthwick, chamber chief, said: All parties have shaken the confidence of the north-east energy sector over the past two years – the SNP with their ‘presumption against’ oil and gas, the Conservatives with the ‘windfall tax’ and Labour’s determination to block new licences.

“Keir Starmer could show he’s got the industry’s back by announcing in the coming weeks that Aberdeen will be GB Energy’s new home and setting out the scale of investment and new jobs.”

Sir Keir Starmer urged to focus on energy plans

A publicly-owned energy company will reduce bills for households and create thousands of high-quality jobs, according to Labour.

Sir Keir faced a backlash in June by announcing the party’s energy strategy in Edinburgh. It included controversial plans to end North Sea exploration.

Of course any proposed new public energy company should be based in Aberdeen. Who would seriously disagree? – Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South

Mr Borthwick suggested Sir Keir should rebuild confidence with a visit.

He added: “GB Energy could see the government take a bigger stake in the energy transition and directly create a significant number of jobs in the renewables sector.

“However, the only place where the necessary expertise exists to ensure it is successful is right here in the north-east of Scotland.”

The region is considered the UK centre for offshore engineering expertise and is closely linked to North Sea wind projects.

It also boasts a new £400 million harbour, energy transition zone and plans for a new investment zone.

Will GB Energy be in Aberdeen?

Aberdeen councillor Tauqeer Malik, leader of the city’s Labour group, is “hopeful” Sir Keir will visit in November.

He continues to lobby the party leadership to locate GB Energy in Aberdeen.

But he warns colleagues in Edinburgh and Glasgow are doing likewise.

The Labour councillor told the P&J: “Labour understands the needs of Aberdeen and the north-east.

“That is why our green energy policy has been welcomed right across the UK.”

Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, said: “Of course any proposed new public energy company should be based in Aberdeen. Who would seriously disagree?

“But given that Labour have already rowed back on their investment in net zero, I imagine the public will be sceptical as to whether it will even happen at all.”

A Scottish Labour spokesperson would not confirm a date.

Instead, the spokesperson said: “Labour’s transformative plans will utilise the skills and experience of the north-east to unleash Scotland’s potential as a world-leader in green energy, and workers will be at the heart of everything we do.

“Labour will set up a publicly owned GB Energy company based in Scotland which will create jobs, drive down bills, and deliver energy security.”