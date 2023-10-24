Pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to name Aberdeen as GB Energy headquarters – and spark ‘significant’ jobs boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to name Aberdeen as GB Energy headquarters – and spark ‘significant’ jobs boost

Aberdeen business leaders say the Labour leader should locate his proposed publicly-owned UK energy firm in the Granite City.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Image: PA.
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Image: PA.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has been challenged to end speculation and announce Aberdeen as the base for his publicly-owned energy company.

The demands comes 160 days since Sir Keir first promised to visit the region “this summer” to hear directly from people who help power the industry.

Business organisation Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce said it’s time for Sir Keir to visit with good news.

Russell Borthwick, chamber chief, said: All parties have shaken the confidence of the north-east energy sector over the past two years – the SNP with their ‘presumption against’ oil and gas, the Conservatives with the ‘windfall tax’ and Labour’s determination to block new licences.

“Keir Starmer could show he’s got the industry’s back by announcing in the coming weeks that Aberdeen will be GB Energy’s new home and setting out the scale of investment and new jobs.”

Sir Keir Starmer urged to focus on energy plans

A publicly-owned energy company will reduce bills for households and create thousands of high-quality jobs, according to Labour.

Sir Keir faced a backlash in June by announcing the party’s energy strategy in Edinburgh. It included controversial plans to end North Sea exploration.

Of course any proposed new public energy company should be based in Aberdeen. Who would seriously disagree?

– Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South

Mr Borthwick suggested Sir Keir should rebuild confidence with a visit.

He added: “GB Energy could see the government take a bigger stake in the energy transition and directly create a significant number of jobs in the renewables sector.

Chamber chief Russell Borthwick.
Chamber chief Russell Borthwick. Image: Supplied.

“However, the only place where the necessary expertise exists to ensure it is successful is right here in the north-east of Scotland.”

The region is considered the UK centre for offshore engineering expertise and is closely linked to North Sea wind projects.

It also boasts a new £400 million harbour, energy transition zone and plans for a new investment zone.

Will GB Energy be in Aberdeen?

Aberdeen councillor Tauqeer Malik, leader of the city’s Labour group, is “hopeful” Sir Keir will visit in November.

He continues to lobby the party leadership to locate GB Energy in Aberdeen.

But he warns colleagues in Edinburgh and Glasgow are doing likewise.

Oil rig on the North Sea.
The Labour party want to see an end to North Sea exploration. Image: Shutterstock.

The Labour councillor told the P&J: “Labour understands the needs of Aberdeen and the north-east.

“That is why our green energy policy has been welcomed right across the UK.”

Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, said: “Of course any proposed new public energy company should be based in Aberdeen. Who would seriously disagree?

“But given that Labour have already rowed back on their investment in net zero, I imagine the public will be sceptical as to whether it will even happen at all.”

A Scottish Labour spokesperson would not confirm a date.

Instead, the spokesperson said: “Labour’s transformative plans will utilise the skills and experience of the north-east to unleash Scotland’s potential as a world-leader in green energy, and workers will be at the heart of everything we do.

“Labour will set up a publicly owned GB Energy company based in Scotland which will create jobs, drive down bills, and deliver energy security.”

