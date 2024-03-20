North-east patients waiting up to two years for hearing aids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east patients waiting up to two years for hearing aids

NHS Grampian is facing recruitment challenges in audiology "more acutely" than other parts of Scotland.

By Adele Merson
NHS Grampian bosses have apologised following an ombudsman investigation into care at Woodend Hospital. Picture by Kami Thomson
Patients in the north-east are suffering lengthy waits for audiology services at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

North-east patients are waiting as long as two years for hearing aids in a region where audiologists deal with thousands more people than other parts of Scotland.

Recruitment problems are common all over the country – but it has been felt “more acutely” in NHS Grampian.

The health board says it takes an average of “roughly one year” for a patient to get their first assessment.

But a number of people have been raising concerns with a local MSP claiming they have waited up to two years for hearing aids at Aberdeen’s Woodend Hospital.

‘Underfunded’

NHS Grampian interim chief executive Adam Coldwells said its audiology department is “underfunded” compared to others across Scotland.

This is despite NHS Grampian having an older demographic than other parts of the country with audiology patients typically elderly.

Putting the pressures in context, he explained each audiologist in Grampian is responsible for roughly 8,000 more patients than colleagues elsewhere.

There is no dedicated university audiology degree course available in Scotland, meaning training options a more limited.

Health boards must usually attract candidates from elsewhere in the UK or overseas.

Dr Adam Coldwells. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In a letter setting out the reality for the under-pressure health board, Mr Coldwells, apologised for the waits.

He said: “The above factors contribute to an average wait for first assessment by audiology within NHS Grampian of roughly one year.

“This does vary across different areas within the region but not significantly.”

He added: “Most boards report waits for first assessment in excess of 35 weeks.”

‘Breaking point’

North East MSP Liam Kerr had initially raised the concerns about local patients with NHS Grampian. He claimed staffing struggles “have clearly reached breaking point”.

Mr Kerr said: “The health board should be commended for frankly revealing the scale of the challenge and doing the best they can within the budget constraints inflicted upon them by the SNP.

“At the Scottish Parliament, I will continue to pressure ministers to give NHS Grampian its fair share of funding to help address the challenges facing audiology.”

Ambulances parked outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's accident and emergency ward.
Ambulances ‘stacked’ outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on February 26. Image: DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian is currently grappling with a budget hole of more than £77 million and has warned it faces an “unprecedented challenge”.

It follows well-documented pressures on Aberdeen Royal Infirmary which has seen more than a dozen ambulances seen queuing outside on multiple occasions.

On Monday, First Minister Humza Yousaf said he wants to see “significant improvement” at the hospital “very soon”. 

Asked about the funding for NHS Grampian, a Scottish Government spokesman said: “We remain committed to driving down waiting times and we are working closely with NHS Boards, including NHS Grampian, to set out how we will reduce waiting times and deliver on the commitments in our £1 billion NHS Recovery Plan.

“We will continue to target resources to reduce waiting times, particularly for those waiting longest for treatment.”

