Humza Yousaf resigns to King Charles as John Swinney prepares for First Minister vote today

MSPs are about to endorse the former deputy first minister as leader of the Scottish Government, one day after he became the new SNP chief unopposed.

By Andy Philip
It's only been six months since Humza Yousaf led the SNP at his first full party conference. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf has formally tendered his resignation to King Charles, as the Scottish Parliament prepares to vote John Swinney in as new first minister of Scotland.

Marking the formal occasion today, Mr Yousaf said the year in power had been an honour.

“As a young Muslim boy, born and raised in Scotland, I could never have dreamt that one day I would have the privilege of leading my country – people who looked like me, were not in positions of political influence, let alone leading governments when I was younger,” he said.

Only eight days have passed since the Dundee-based MSP threw in the towel.

He’d been caught in an unstoppable backlash after ditching the Greens from his loose coalition at Holyrood.

It became clear he could not govern a minority SNP party with no confidence from any other group.

John Swinney – a long-serving former deputy first minister – emerged as the only candidate to take on the SNP leadership post.

And today, he is about to be voted in as Scotland’s new first minister – despite some expected theatre from other party leaders who just want the opportunity to say something in parliament that challenges what they deem a “coronation”.

MSP John Swinney at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Image: PA

In a speech at Glasgow University on Monday, Mr Swinney called for unity as he starts to look towards reshaping his Scottish Government.

“We need to stop shouting at each other and talk,” he said.

“More than that, actually, we need to listen. As first minister, I will do exactly that.”

He used the speech  – his first as party leader – to mark a “new chapter” and confirmed there will be no return to any formal deal with the Green party.

Mr Swinney claimed the SNP would “get our act together” and win back the votes of supporters of Scottish independence who may have turned away from the party.

“If someone is an independence supporter in Scotland and they they want Scotland to be independent there’s only one political party that will ever deliver and that’s the Scottish National Party,” he added.

Elections yet to come

Mr Swinney is now likely to be taken to the Court of Session on Edinburgh’s historic High Street to be formally sworn in on Wednesday.

Then he has his first proper First Minister’s Questions to deal with – and two years to get the SNP into shape before the next Holyrood election … if he can steer the party through the upcoming UK general election unscathed.

