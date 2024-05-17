Doctors raise patient safety concerns over ‘experimental’ role at Aberdeen maternity hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Doctors raise patient safety concerns over ‘experimental’ role at Aberdeen maternity hospital

Physician associates are people from a science or other non-medical background who undergo a two-year training course - but NHS Grampian defends their use.

By Alasdair Clark
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

Doctors are raising patient safety concerns over a neonatal post in Aberdeen they describe as “experimental”

Some medics questioned whether the “physician associate” role is appropriate because it comes with limited medical education.

One said it could be unsafe and described it as “experimentation”.

The £46,000 a year role is based at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital neonatal unit, where babies requiring medical intervention are cared for.

Physician associates, knowns as PAs, are people from a science or other non-medical background who undergo a two-year training course.

The £46,000 a year job is based in the city’s maternity unit. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen University is one of a handful of universities offering the post-graduate course, but the increasing use of PAs across the UK has proved controversial.

Doctors and other healthcare professionals cite patient safety concerns in their calls for recruitment to be frozen.

Leading medics called for PAs to be banned from diagnosing patients after several incidents, including the death of a 30-year-old woman who was told she had a strain and was given anxiety medication when she actually had a blood clot.

Asked about the job advert, one doctor told The P&J: “Children and babies in particular can be unpredictable even for very experienced doctors.

The neonatal unit in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“I have real concerns about any PA working in neonatal care when we have no way of measuring their knowledge or skills.”

They said it was “especially worrying” the job advert mentions out-of-hours cover when support from senior doctors could be more limited.

A second doctor, writing on social media, said: “It is my honestly-held belief that those providing clinical care to neonates should be qualified doctors and nurses.”

‘This is not safe for patients’

A third described the role as “experimentation” on patients. He added: “This is not safe for patients.

“The Scottish Government need to step in and freeze the recruitment of further PAs until we know the evidence base around their use.”

It echoes calls from the Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh, who called for a suspension on recruitment to protect patient safety.

One Grampian surgeon, in an interview with The Press and Journal prior to the job advert for the neonatal unit, explained why doctors group the British Medical Association is concerned.

Why are doctors worried?

Consultant orthopaedic children’s surgeon Simon Barker, deputy chair of the BMA, said the role was “not well defined”.

The doctors’ union called for a limited scope of practice to be set out. Mr Barker said without this, it’s difficult to be confident of a PAs skills.

He also expressed concerns PAs could be used to fill gaps in medical rotas, working in place of qualified doctors.

Mr Barker said: “There’s a risk that somebody might be slotted into that role who is a physician’s associate who doesn’t have the skill set necessary to deliver the care that person needs to deliver.

Doctors worry PAs could be used to fill gaps. Image: PA

“They are vulnerable because they might feel very exposed and unable to make the decisions that they need to make.

“Also, the patient isn’t necessarily going to get appropriate treatment. That’s where the worry lies here, that it’s so ill-defined.

“There’s lots of good care delivered by physicians associates right now across the country, and they’re doing a good job.

“This is not to have a go at individuals, but there is an overlying concern here about the sort of mission creep that’s going on in terms of people doing more and more things that they haven’t necessarily had the training to enable them to do.”

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian defended the job advert, saying PAs are “long-standing” part of their workforce.

He said: “They play an important role in delivering enhanced clinical capacity within multi-disciplinary teams, supporting our wider efforts to ensure the safe and sustainable delivery of clinical services.

“They work in a supported and supervised way following the guidance set out by the Faculty of Physician Associates which is hosted by the Royal College of Physician’s (London).”

More from Scottish politics

Richard Lochhead is in intensive care after surgery. Image: Fraser Bremner.
Moray SNP minister Richard Lochhead in intensive care after major surgery
SNP health chief Neil Gray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Health Secretary Neil Gray 'expects' return to 24-hour urgent care after Skye health crisis
Pope Francis is presiding over a climate change summit at the Vatican this week. The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron almost booked flights there without an invite. Image: AP (left)/DC Thomson (right)
Mix up nearly sent Aberdeen's Lord Provost on £2,000 trip to Vatican climate change…
2
- 13th May 2024 Press call for Ardersier Port: Haventus is mark the occasion with a photocall and interviews with the spokespeople on site. The First Minister, John Swinney visits. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
John Swinney commits to debate future of oil and gas in Aberdeen
The Scottish parliament has 129 members; now, some are calling for that number to be reconsidered. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Here's why it's time for more MSPs at Holyrood
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar defended his party’s candidate selections (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sarwar defends election candidate selections from outside Scotland
To go with story by Adele Merson. Community voices in the north-east and Moray have been left angered by Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater's remarks around the future of A96 dualling. Picture shows; Feature image for A96 dualling story. . N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; 10/05/2024
Here's how communities along the A96 react to Green claims the dualling project won't…
2
On Friday, Scotland's new first minister John Swinney chaired his inaugural cabinet meeting since taking up the role. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
David Knight: Getting everyday matters right is SNP's only route to independence
Montrose Men's Shed, Union Street, Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Scotland's largest men's mental health charity faces collapse in months after government pulls funding
2
The Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers submitted a pay claim in January (Danny Lawson/PA)
Teachers’ panel warns over lack of progress on submitted pay claim

Conversation