Celebrated LGBTQI+ campaigner and Moray councillor resigns from SNP

John Stuart says he has concerns about "several aspects of the party at a local and national level".

By David Mackay
John Stuart smiling while looking off camera.
Buckie councillor John Stuart will continue to represent the community as an independent. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Buckie councillor and celebrated LGBTQI+ campaigner John Stuart has resigned from Moray Council’s SNP group.

The now independent member has cited concerns about the party at “both local and national levels” in recent weeks for his decision.

Just last year Mr Stuart was celebrated at the Proud Scotland awards for speaking up in support of the LGBTQI+ community.

He was awarded the Public Service Award for being a “consistent campaigner for equality” and for “changing perceptions” in the workplace.

John Stuart receiving trophy at Proud Scot awards.
John Stuart, pictured centre, won the Public Service Award at least year’s Proud Scotland awards. Pictured: Host Jane McCarry, John Stuart, award sponsor Tom McPake from Scotland’s Railway. Image: Proud Scotland

His resignation from the SNP comes just weeks after Kate Forbes was named deputy first minister.

Her nomination for the position drew criticism from the SNP’s previous Scottish Government partners, the Scottish Greens, due to her positions on gay marriage and abortion.

Mr Stuart’s resignation statement does not mention Ms Forbes by name. However, it stressed his commitment to “inclusion, diversity and equality for all”.

What John Stuart said in SNP resignation statement

In his resignation statement, Mr Stuart stressed he would continue to work with the two other Buckie councillors as an independent member.

He said: “Today it is with sadness that I announce that I am no longer a member of the SNP Party.

“Over the last few weeks, I have been concerned about several aspects within the SNP party, both at local and national levels.

John Stuart smiling at camera.
John Stuart was elected to represent Buckie in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I will continue as a councillor, as an independent representative for the people of the Buckie ward.

“I know this will be disappointing for some in the ward, and I do apologise for this change. This has not been an easy decision to reach.

“It is important I hold onto inclusion, diversity, and equality for all. To do that, it is right for me to become independent of any party.

“I wish the SNP group in Moray Council all the best moving forward.”

Mr Stuart has been contacted to comment further.

Who controls Moray Council?

Buckie councillor John Stuart’s resignation from the SNP means the Conservatives are now the largest party within the chambers again.

The Conservatives have been running the local authority as a minority administration since the elections in 2022.

How many councillors each party has:

  • Conservatives: 9
  • SNP: 8
  • Independent: 5
  • Labour: 3
  • Greens: 1

