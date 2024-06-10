Chris Deerin: Douglas Ross is leaving his successor in a sticky situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: Douglas Ross is leaving his successor in a sticky situation

Douglas Ross's colleagues already expected him to quit - but only after election day.

Current Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross will step down after four years. But what happens next? Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Current Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross will step down after four years. But what happens next? Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
By Chris Deerin

The announcement by Douglas Ross that he will stand down as Scottish Conservative leader after July 4 falls into the “shock, but not a surprise” category.

The shock is in the timing. In truth, his colleagues expected him to quit – but only after election day, and assuming he won the Westminster seat for which he is standing. To say they are nonplussed by his declaration, in the middle of a fraught campaign, is an understatement.

There will be suspicion on two fronts. First, that the treatment of the popular David Duguid – the sitting MP who was blocked from standing as candidate for the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency, with Ross then stepping in to replace him – has created an internal backlash that forced the timing of the announcement.

Second, Ross’s political opponents will point to new allegations that he used Westminster expenses to cover travel costs for his other job as an assistant football referee. Given the Scottish Tory leader’s key role in unseating Humza Yousaf as first minister, and his attacks during the Michael Matheson expenses scandal, the claims – whether they have any foundation or not – will be rolled out regularly in the coming weeks. Ross will be accused of running away.

There is concern, too, about the impact all this will have on the party’s election performance. The Tories are heading for a heavy defeat at Westminster, but the Scottish party was expected to perform relatively well, perhaps keeping all of the six seats it currently holds.

Insiders are worried about how the resignation will play. “We were on course to hold all we had before all this broke,” one told me. “He should have kept going until the election. Douglas was warned against it, but wouldn’t listen. Poor. Really poor.”

With the leadership suddenly up for grabs, there will unavoidably be manoeuvring during the rest of the campaign. MSPs such as Meghan Gallacher, the current deputy leader, and Russell Findlay, the impressive justice spokesperson, are being talked about as possible successors. It cannot help but be a distraction.

Whatever happens to Ross now, his successor will inherit a fiendishly difficult task. Indeed, the party’s general election thumping will only be the beginning of their problems.

It seems likely that a large majority among the rump of UK Tory MPs to survive the coming of Keir Starmer will be on the right of the party. The leader who replaces the hapless Rishi Sunak is almost certain to come from that wing, too. From this, many consequences will flow.

Some believe Nigel Farage will eventually end up in a senior position within the Conservative Party. Image: Dominic Gwinn/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

There is every chance that Nigel Farage will finally, at the eighth time of asking, be elected as the member for Clacton, the Essex constituency he is contesting as Reform’s candidate. There are already senior Conservatives arguing that, in the event of his election, he should be absorbed into their depleted party, and perhaps at an elevated level.

If you think Farage has been effective as a political outsider – and, like him or not, he has been one of the most impactful and disruptive influences in recent decades – just imagine the weight he would carry as an official representative of the old, venerable Conservatives. Such a platform would risk legitimising views that have often seemed extreme and even dangerous while spouted from the sidelines.

The era of Farage might be about to get underway

Under a sympathetic Tory leader, the era of Farage might just be about to get properly underway – especially if, as looks highly possible, his grisly ally and friend Donald Trump is re-elected US president in November.

Indeed, the party has been a plaything of the right since Boris Johnson ejected from parliament most of those moderate MPs who disagreed with his skinhead “deal or no deal” approach to securing Brexit. It has been obsessed with stamping down on immigration (though it has failed), how a Britain free from EU shackles can swashbuckle its way into being a global free-trading power (also a failure), and finding the right person to lead us into this future (various trials, all errors).

The success, such as it is, of the party in Scotland has been to stand as separately as it can from all this – it has sought to maintain a centrist One Nation brand of Conservatism.

As leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Ruth Davidson secured the party’s position as the main opposition at Holyrood. Image: PA

In a Scotland that overwhelmingly rejected the governments of Margaret Thatcher, and which hardly warmed to Johnson or Liz Truss, it has had little choice. Ruth Davidson was perhaps the apogee of this liberal, inclusive approach. And, coupled with a strident unionism, she used it to take her party into second place at Holyrood, above Labour.

This was all just about possible while sheltering under the UK Conservative umbrella. What happens if the Westminster party now veers significantly right, especially with a devolved election due in 2026?

The new leader of the Scottish Tories, whoever they are, is being dealt a poor, poor hand

The prospect of Douglas Ross’s successor having to get to their feet in the Holyrood chamber to defend whatever extreme policies might be pursued by the new London leadership – even if that leadership is only on the opposition benches – is enough to send a chill down the spines of the candidates.

Imagine defending the appointment of Nigel Farage as, say, shadow home secretary, in charge of immigration and law-and-order policy. Or even just the return of Priti Patel or Suella Braverman to the front bench.

The new leader of the Scottish Tories, whoever they are, is being dealt a poor, poor hand.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

