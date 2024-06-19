‘No defending that’: SNP health chief Neil Gray reacts to 96-year-old woman’s ambulance wait outside ARI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No defending that’: SNP health chief Neil Gray reacts to 96-year-old woman’s ambulance wait outside ARI

NHS Grampian say there is a direct line for care home staff to contact ARI to allow transport to be organised in a manner which reduces long waits outside. 

By Adele Merson
Health Secretary Neil Gray was asked about the incident at Holyrood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Health Secretary Neil Gray admitted it’s “unacceptable” that a 96-year-old woman was forced to wait nine hours in an ambulance outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The SNP minister offered an apology to the woman and her family at Holyrood on Wednesday and said there was “no defending” the incident earlier this month.

The P&J had revealed that the pensioner was left on a stretcher with chronic back pain.

An ambulance was dispatched to take her to hospital for an X-ray after she was left “screaming in pain” at the north-east care home where she lives.

It is the latest in a series of reports of ambulances “stacking” outside the region’s flagship hospital in recent months.

But NHS Grampian stressed there is a direct line for care home staff to contact ARI to allow transport to be organised in a manner which reduces long waits outside.

‘No defending’ ambulance wait

North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr told Mr Gray ambulance turnaround times are “already unacceptable and are becoming unbelievable”.

In response, Mr Gray said: “Clearly the example he cites is unacceptable. There is no defending that.

“It is unacceptable and I apologise to the patient in question and the family for the situation they have endured.”

The health secretary said he has asked NHS Grampian for an improvement plan to address pressures in A&E and throughout the hospital.

The Scottish Government is also working with local government body Cosla to reduce delayed discharge across Scotland, which Mr Gray admits is “too high”.

He added: “It’s also fair to say that ambulance stacking is not a unique phenomenon to ARI or to Scotland and it is a situation that’s faced elsewhere in the UK.

“That’s not to say it’s okay in Scotland, it’s just reflective of the fact there are significant pressures upon our health and social care services across the UK.”

Ambulances queuing outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian do not comment on individual cases but say that, generally speaking, care home staff should contact ARI in the first instance using a direct line that is set up for this purpose.

A spokesman said: “This allows us to triage patients and organise transport in a manner which reduces long waits for ambulances outside of ARI and allows for the patient to remain in the comfort of their own surroundings until they can be seen at hospital, where they can be accommodated safely.”

However, apologising for ambulance waits, he added hospitals are facing “sustained pressure due to the volume of acutely ill patients arriving, bed availability, the availability of community care and staffing pressures.”

Reacting afterwards, Mr Kerr accused the SNP of “deflecting” on the issue instead of tackling it head on.

He added it was “not a good look” on the day the SNP launched its general election manifesto with a focus on securing a second independence referendum.

