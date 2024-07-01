Rishi Sunak blamed as voters across North-east, Highlands and Islands miss postal ballots

Rishi Sunak has been blamed for postal vote delays that have left some in the North-east, Highlands and Islands unable to cast their ballot.

Many local authorities have taken emergency action to ensure Scots can still have their say, but some have already travelled overseas and will now be unable to cast their ballot.

They will be unable to vote, with emergency proxy arrangement only available in specific, limited circumstances.

SNP leader and First Minister John Swinney said the problem revealed that Rishi Sunak did not consider the timing of the ballot fell at the beginning of school summer holidays in Scotland.

Mr Swinney added: “I warned when the election was called that it was going to take place during the Scottish school summer holidays and many of our schools broke up for the summer last week.

“Those postal ballots have not arrived with people and some of them have now left the country, and they have been disenfranchised because of the timing of the election, which is something I deeply regret.

“I warned about the decision to have the election during the school holidays and welcome the fact that a number of local authorities in Scotland have taken emergency measures to establish centres which could enable people to exercise their postal vote.”

The Scottish Greens also placed the blame at Mr Sunak’s door.

The party’s co-chair, Ross Greer MSP, pointed out that disenfranchised voters could be a deciding factor in some seats.

Mr Greer said: “There are obviously important administrative lessons to be learned here. But the problems come back in large part to Rishi Sunak’s selfish timing of the election.

“The Prime Minister could have called it at any point between now and January, but he chose the most inconvenient week of the year for people in Scotland to vote.

“Our school holidays start at the end of June, so this decision predictably resulted in a surge of postal vote applications.

“[Mr Sunak] and his team either didn’t care to check or they knew and proceeded anyway.”

What can you do about a missing postal vote in North-east, Highlands and Islands?

Completed postal votes must have reached councils by 10pm on polling day, July 4.

They can be returned by post or handed in at council offices and can also be dropped at the correct polling station on election day.

Highland Council: A replacement postal vote can be collected or returned at the following locations:

Dingwall Council Offices

Highland Council Headquarters, Inverness

Portree Service Point

Wick Service Point

Aberdeen City: A second batch of postal votes was despatched on Friday June 28, and the council say delivery is expected on Saturday and into early next week. Lost or spoilt ballots can be reissued by contacting the council.

Aberdeenshire: The local authority expected the remaining postal ballots to delivered on Saturday June 29. Anyone who thinks their ballot is missing can contact the council.

Moray: Anyone who has not received their ballot who will not be at home is to contact the local authority.

Western Isles: All ballots were expected to arrive by Saturday.

Orkney Isles: Anyone who has not received their ballot can contact ero@orkney.gov.uk.

Argyll and Bute: Ballots were expected to arrive by the weekend. A replacement can be requested by contacting 01546 605522 or e-mail elections@argyll-bute.gov.uk

Can I apply for a proxy ballot?

There are limited circumstances, set out in law, in which someone can apply for an emergency proxy.

These include a medical emergency, travelling for work or losing your photo ID.

The Electoral Commission has confirmed to The Press and Journal that missing your postal ballot because you are travelling abroad for a pre-planned trip will not count.