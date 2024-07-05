Victory for SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn as he holds onto Aberdeen South on tough night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Victory for SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn as he holds onto Aberdeen South on tough night

The senior SNP figure was re-elected to the seat in the early hours of Friday morning at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

By Adele Merson
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was re-elected as MP for Aberdeen South. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was re-elected as MP for Aberdeen South. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has won in Aberdeen South after a bruising set of results for his party across Scotland.

The re-elected MP clinched victory by winning 15,213 votes compared with 11,455 for his next placed Labour candidate Tauqeer Malik.

Labour had been buoyed by positive polling for the party which suggested they could challenge the senior SNP figure in the seat.

In his victory speech, Mr Flynn made clear that the SNP is experiencing a painful backlash.

“We are experiencing something we have not experienced for quite some time,” he said from the stage in Aberdeen.

“We are going to be beaten in Scotland and we are going to be beaten well.

“Now is the time that we must listen and learn. We must listen to what the people of Scotland have told us.”

Victory for Stephen Flynn

Mr Flynn had a high profile role in the SNP’s general election campaign, garnering praise for his performance during television debates.

He repeatedly hit out at the Labour Party for its North Sea policy, repeating warnings from experts that it risked tens of thousands of jobs.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman and Stephen Flynn, candidate for Aberdeen South, at the general election count 2024 at P&J Live.
Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman and Stephen Flynn, candidate for Aberdeen South, at the general election count 2024 at P&J Live. Image: Adele Merson/DC Thomson.

Mr Malik, who came in second, said he felt the party had done an “amazing job”.

“It was close but what happened is the Tory vote held up and that’s the main reason that cost us”, he said.

“Stephen Flynn can not celebrate because the people of Scotland decided they’re not interested in independence anymore.”

He added: “It is a fantastic night for Labour overall across the UK and Keir Starmer will be the new prime minister of the UK.”

“The message is clear: it’s time for change and it’s time for Labour.”

Ring doorbell controversy

His campaign drew controversy last week after leaked ring doorbell footage revealed him telling a voter his party wanted the Tories to win the seat in 2019.

The “damning” footage obtained by the P&J showed the Labour candidate telling a voter that the party “did not bother at all” in 2019 so the Tories would win.

Tauqeer Malik, Labour’s candidate in Aberdeen South. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Labour trailed in fourth that year, behind the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

The constituency takes in some of the country’s most affluent areas, including Bieldside, Cults, Ferryhill and the city’s West End, but also includes more traditionally working-class areas such as Torry and Kincorth.

This year, the boundaries have changed slightly and new voters from the centre of Aberdeen are now included, adding more uncertainty.

It is seen as one of the most volatile in the north-east with shifting party allegiances.

Labour held the seat from 1997 to 2015, before the SNP won it in the 2015 race.

But the nationalists lost it just two years later in 2017, when it turned Conservative, before Mr Flynn won it back for the party two years later.

Read more as election results come in across the north and north-east: 

More from Scottish politics

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was re-elected as MP for Aberdeen South. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Dogs at polling stations: Pooches join owners as they cast votes across north and…
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was re-elected as MP for Aberdeen South. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
5 things to watch from Aberdeen to the Western Isles as election results pour…
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was re-elected as MP for Aberdeen South. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross admits Aberdeenshire North and Moray East contest will 'come down to the…
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was re-elected as MP for Aberdeen South. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
‘Women lost lives for this right’: Aviemore voter's anger at being denied a say…
2
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was re-elected as MP for Aberdeen South. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Taxi driver turns back on SNP while student says Labour 'best of a bad…
3
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was re-elected as MP for Aberdeen South. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
How voters in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East became tactical target in desperate election…
Postal vote
Rishi Sunak blamed as voters across North-east, Highlands and Islands miss postal ballots
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was re-elected as MP for Aberdeen South. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet Tory rising star Harriet Cross who could buck national trend in Gordon and…
Postal vote delays: What to do in North-east, Highlands and Islands
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was re-elected as MP for Aberdeen South. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Gordon and Buchan Reform UK candidate backed independence in 2014

Conversation