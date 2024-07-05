Jamie Stone holds on to Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Stone holds on to Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

The result was declared for the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross seat in the early hours of Friday morning after Thursday's general election.

By Stuart Findlay
Caithness MP Jamie Stone
Caithness MP Jamie Stone

Jamie Stone has held on to the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross seat for the surging Lib Dems.

It was a far more comfortable evening for the veteran politician, who only held on in 2019 by a margin of 204 votes.

It was the SNP who were his main competition once again – but this time the party’s candidate Lucy Beattie fell short by a 10,489 margin.

The constituency is the largest in the UK by geography, stretching from the far north coast as far south as Beauly – a distance of more than 115 miles.

Mr Stone has been the area’s MP since 2017.

Labour’s Eva Kestner finished in third with 3,409 votes and Reform’s Sandra Skinner was fourth with 3,360.

‘Edinburgh is not delivering and the Tory government ran out of steam’

Mr Stone said he was “gobsmacked” to win by such a large majority after such a narrow success last time out.

He said: “I’m humbled by the sense of trust that so many people have put in me.

“That invigorates me to say ‘right, we’ve got to get education sorted, we need to get health a whole lot better than it is.

“I now have the voice in Westminster to really go for it.”

Mr Stone said the results pouring in across the UK were evidence that big changes are needed.

“People are saying ‘we are scunnered with this’,” he said. “Edinburgh is not delivering. And in London, the Tory government has run out of steam.

“In a functioning democracy, people will eventually say we’ve have had enough and we’re telling you now ‘go in the name of god, go’.

“That’s what has happened here and I believe it will happen in two years in Edinburgh.”

Sweeping changes

Although this constituency has retained the same name, it has been subject to the same sweeping changes as its neighbours.

Previously, it only stretched as far south as Alness.

It now includes the Black Isle and goes as far south as Kiltarlity.

The SNP’s Paul Monaghan won the seat for his party in 2015 – one of a slew of MPs for the surging nationalists that year.

But Mr Stone, who has served as a Holyrood MSP and a Highland councillor, won it back for the Lib Dems by a 2,000 vote margin in 2017.

In December 2019, the SNP’s Karl Rosie was extremely close to winning it back but ultimately fell short.

The far north has been a stronghold for the Lib Dems for a number of years and few were expecting Mr Stone to be beaten.

Lord Thurso served as the area’s MP for 14 years before his death to Mr Monaghan in 2015.

