SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn taunts England fans after Euros heartbreak

The Aberdeen South MP changed profile picture on X to a photo of Spain’s Dani Carvajal taunting England with a crying gesture.

By Justin Bowie
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn ruthlessly mocked England fans after their 2-1 defeat against Spain in last night’s Euro 2024 final.

The Aberdeen South MP temporarily changed his profile picture on X to a photo of Spanish right-back Dani Carvajal making a crying gesture at England’s Bukayo Saka.

Mr Flynn also joked to midfielder Rodri that “all is forgiven” after the midfielder’s rant against Scotland when Steve Clarke’s side beat Spain 2-0 in qualifying.

He shared the post alongside a photo of himself in a Scotland shirt making a crying gesture of his own next to the star player’s red home top in a dressing room.

One social media user joked that the SNP MP had backed six different teams during the Euros and was yet to see a win, referencing England’s opponents.

Mr Flynn clapped back by joking he had actually supported seven nations following Spain’s victory in Berlin.

Speaking ahead of the game, he emphasised the importance of keeping football rivalries fun.

He wrote: “Football rivalry at club and international level is normal and healthy.

“Without it the game is nothing. Lazy stereotypes, xenophobia and a dose of snobbery is not what rivalry, nor football, should be about.

“Let’s just stick to petty, ill informed, good natured and funny.”

Stephen Flynn posing with a Toblerone bar.

The SNP Westminster chief, a Tartan Army fanatic, had repeatedly defended his refusal to back the Auld Enemy during the Euros.

He posted a picture of himself posing with a Toblerone bar before England’s quarter-final clash against Switzerland.

He later told The Courier he hoped to wash it down with “some England football team tears”.

Mr Flynn admitted his enjoyment in seeing both Gareth Southgate’s men and city rivals Dundee losing was probably a “bit petty”.

But he added it’s how most diehard supporters tend to see the game.

Stephen Flynn and John Swinney in Munich. Image: PA.

Mr Flynn is a huge Dundee United fan and regularly attends their home games.

The Tartan Army follower also travelled out to Munich for Scotland’s 5-1 loss against Germany in the opening game of the tournament.

He was pictured in a pub wearing his kilt and Scotland top alongside First Minister John Swinney, who was also at the match.