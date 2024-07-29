Is Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn primed to be the next SNP leader?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Is Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn primed to be the next SNP leader?

He's had a rapid rise to lead the party at Westminster - does he have his eyes set on the top job?

He's had a rapid rise to lead the party at Westminster - does he have his eyes set on the top job?
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

In the space of just three years, Stephen Flynn went from being a newly elected MP to the SNP’s Westminster leader.

Some SNP veterans have already called for First Minister John Swinney’s departure, citing Mr Flynn as a possible replacement.

Now party insiders, experts, and some old political rivals speak about whether the Aberdeen South MP is a likely contender for the top job.

Would he want the role?

One word unites almost everyone who talks about Mr Flynn: ambitious.

He was seen as carrying out an effective coup to oust Ian Blackford as SNP Westminster leader and take over.

Almost nobody doubts he is keen to lead the party one day, which would involve switching from Westminster to Holyrood.

“He is clearly ambitious,” one SNP source says. “That’s a good thing. Everybody in politics should be ambitious.”

Several SNP insiders agreed, one saying: “He’s too ambitious not to be wanting it.”

Stephen Flynn was elected as an MP in 2019.

Mr Flynn first became an Aberdeen councillor in 2015, and was the SNP’s group leader less than a year later.

Political rivals got an early insight.

“Without a doubt, Mr Flynn has a driving ambition,” says Barney Crockett, a former Labour councillor in the city. “That was clear from the start.”

“He seems pretty ruthless,” says North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden, who served on the council before entering Holyrood. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s plotting behind the scenes.”

‘Clear the decks’

But is John Swinney’s job at risk?

Former SNP MP Douglas Chapman said Mr Swinney should quit, saying it’s time to “clear the decks”.

Ex-SNP health chief Alex Neil, who ran against Mr Swinney to lead the party in 2000, says he was Nicola Sturgeon’s “chief cheerleader” and should go.

Douglas Chapman called for John Swinney to quit.

Both named Mr Flynn – along with Highlands MSP Kate Forbes – as ideal replacements.

But SNP insiders cautioned against any immediate change.

One source said: “The general election came so early in John Swinney’s period as party leader. He is entirely deserving of a pass.”

Stephen Flynn with John Swinney in Germany. Image: PA.

Mr Flynn wouldn’t be the first SNP politician to switch Westminster for Holyrood. Health chief Neil Gray did the same in 2021.

But it does present some challenges, especially given the nationalists could lose seats in 2026 – and there are lots of newly out-of-work former MPs eyeing Holyrood.

Professor James Mitchell, professor of public policy at Edinburgh University.

“He could lose an equivalent seat in Aberdeen. I think it’s now more difficult,” says James Mitchell, professor of public policy at Edinburgh University.

He doubts Mr Flynn could take the SNP back to power after a defeat in 2026.

“I don’t think he’s a credible future leader,” he added. “I think they’ll be wanting deeper thinkers.”

Mr Flynn hasn’t ruled out a move to Holyrood in the future.

The SNP Westminster chief regularly praised Humza Yousaf when he was party leader, and his relationship with Mr Swinney has been similar.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is another potential future leader. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

By contrast, Highland MSP Ms Forbes – who ran to succeed Ms Sturgeon in 2023 – has spent years in senior cabinet posts.

One SNP source said Mr Flynn’s lack of experience is not necessarily a drawback, since no nationalists had ever been in government before the party won power.

They said: “Good politicians can adapt. The SNP all had to adapt overnight in 2007.”

What has Mr Flynn said about the job?

Mr Flynn hasn’t ruled out a move to Holyrood in the future.

The SNP Westminster chief regularly praised Humza Yousaf when he was party leader, and his relationship with Mr Swinney has been similar.

Stephen Flynn with his predecessor Ian Blackford. Image: Stephen Flynn.

But in 2022 Mr Flynn denied an attempted coup to get rid of Mr Blackford – weeks before he ended up replacing him anyway.

And he was forced to deny being the pivotal influence who pushed for the SNP’s Holyrood deal with the Greens to end, which cost Mr Yousaf his job.

A source close to Mr Flynn said: “He thinks John is the guy to unite the party. There’s no doubt about that.”

More from Scottish politics

Labour MP Joani Reid, at her home in East Kilbride. Image: DC Thomson
Joani Reid: Granddaughter of Jimmy Reid on building her own legacy at Westminster
Donald Trump is fighting to regain the White House. Image: Shutterstock
What would a Donald Trump victory mean for the UK - and can Kamala…
SNP MSP Richard Lochhead speaks to Adele Merson about his harrowing battle with sepsis and heart surgery, which saw him undergo life-saving surgery. Images: Jason Hedges.
VIDEO: 'I had to learn to walk again' - Moray MSP Richard Lochhead describes…
A base tower destined for a Moray Firth offshore windfarm arrives at Nigg on the Cromarty Firth
Scotland at forefront of GB Energy push - but lowering bills will 'take time',…
Shane Painter warned his party risks 'electoral oblivion' among young voters.
'We ignored young voters - now we risk electoral oblivion'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock (14578396f) ANGELA RAYNER, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Deputy Prime Minister, arrives in Downing Street as PM Keir Starmer meets metro mayors. Angela Rayner in Downing Street, London, England, United Kingdom - 09 Jul 2024
Torry crumbling concrete cash appeal to new UK government housing boss Angela Rayner
2
New SNP MP Seamus Logan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Yet another election for Fraserburgh voters as SNP MP who beat Douglas Ross resigns…
CR0049175, Adele Merson, St Fergus. First Minister John Swinney visited the site of the Acorn Scottish Cluster carbon transport and storage terminal to announce Scottish Government support for the project. The Scottish Cluster brings together Acorn, National Gas' SCO2T Connect Project - a pipeline repurposing project which links the Central Belt with North-East Scotland - and a variety of industrial, power, hydrogen, bioenergy and waste-to-energy businesses. Monday, July 22nd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
John Swinney unveils £2m for north-east carbon capture - years after £80m promise
CR0049169, Adele Merson, Aberdeen. Adele Merson and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn having a post-election sit-down interview with me about the challenges ahead for his party now it has been reduced to nine MPs, how the party begins to win back support, his priorities now he has been re-named leader at Westminster, future leadership prospects and some of his priorities on behalf of Aberdeen constituent's, including around RAAC funding. Friday, July 19th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Stephen Flynn addresses SNP leadership rumours
CR0048968 John Swinney accompanied by local candidate Graham Leadbitter meets a few fans during during his visit to the Speyside Distiller visitor centre in Aviemore where he taseted a whisky 'Royal Choice'. 2nd July '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
First Minister John Swinney to unveil long-awaited carbon capture cash in north-east

Conversation