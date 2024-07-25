Scotland will lead energy revolution, says Starmer as GB Energy Bill introduced

Great British Energy will allow Scotland to “lead the clean energy revolution”, Sir Keir Starmer said as further details about the publicly-owned company are set to be announced.

The legislation to create GB Energy will be introduced at Westminster on Thursday, with ministers saying it will secure Scottish industries like offshore wind and hydrogen.

Labour has vowed to create a publicly-owned energy generation company headquartered in Scotland to drive the Government’s goal of making the UK a “clean energy superpower”.

The exact location of the HQ will be revealed “soon”, the Government said.

Business leaders and energy figures in the north-east are campaigning to make Aberdeen the natural destination for the development.

UK ministers have been in talks with the Scottish Government and Crown Estate Scotland on how GB Energy can help development and investment in Scotland.

They say a new partnership with the Crown Estate could leverage private investment of £60 billion into the UK’s energy infrastructure.

Thursday’s legislation will set out GB Energy’s objectives and ensure it has access to funding. Capitalisation of £8.3 billion has been promised in the current parliamentary session.

The Government says it will have five key functions, including project investment and building up supply chains.

Ahead of the Bill’s introduction, the Prime Minister said: “Scotland will lead the clean energy revolution in the United Kingdom, fuelled by the skills, knowledge, and talented workforce the energy sector here contains.

“That’s why we’re headquartering GB Energy in Scotland, and today’s announcement takes us a step closer to achieving that.

“Clean energy by 2030, cheaper bills, and good jobs across the country.”

The Scottish Government’s acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said she welcomed the recognition of Scotland’s role in renewable energy.

“Whilst there is a great deal of agreement between the two governments on many of the priorities that have been identified, one area where we diverge is on new nuclear power stations.”