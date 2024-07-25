Scotland will lead energy revolution, says Starmer as GB Energy Bill introduced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland will lead energy revolution, says Starmer as GB Energy Bill introduced

Despite the fanfare, there is still no suggestion of whether the energy HQ will be set up in Aberdeen.

By Neil Pooran and Andy Philip
Could GB Energy leadr to more work for offshore windfarms like here in Nigg? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Great British Energy will allow Scotland to “lead the clean energy revolution”, Sir Keir Starmer said as further details about the publicly-owned company are set to be announced.

The legislation to create GB Energy will be introduced at Westminster on Thursday, with ministers saying it will secure Scottish industries like offshore wind and hydrogen.

Labour has vowed to create a publicly-owned energy generation company headquartered in Scotland to drive the Government’s goal of making the UK a “clean energy superpower”.

The exact location of the HQ will be revealed “soon”, the Government said.

Business leaders and energy figures in the north-east are campaigning to make Aberdeen the natural destination for the development.

UK ministers have been in talks with the Scottish Government and Crown Estate Scotland on how GB Energy can help development and investment in Scotland.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Anas Sarwar. Image: Shutterstock.

They say a new partnership with the Crown Estate could leverage private investment of £60 billion into the UK’s energy infrastructure.

Thursday’s legislation will set out GB Energy’s objectives and ensure it has access to funding. Capitalisation of £8.3 billion has been promised in the current parliamentary session.

The Government says it will have five key functions, including project investment and building up supply chains.

Ahead of the Bill’s introduction, the Prime Minister said: “Scotland will lead the clean energy revolution in the United Kingdom, fuelled by the skills, knowledge, and talented workforce the energy sector here contains.

“That’s why we’re headquartering GB Energy in Scotland, and today’s announcement takes us a step closer to achieving that.

“Clean energy by 2030, cheaper bills, and good jobs across the country.”

The Scottish Government’s acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said she welcomed the recognition of Scotland’s role in renewable energy.

“Whilst there is a great deal of agreement between the two governments on many of the priorities that have been identified, one area where we diverge is on new nuclear power stations.”

