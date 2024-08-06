North-east Tory leadership candidate says he can win back Reform voters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

North-east Tory leadership candidate says he can win back Reform voters

North-east MSP Liam Kerr vowed to reach out to voters to understand why they voted for Nigel Farage's party.

By Adele Merson
Liam Kerr is standing to be the next leader of the Scottish Conservatives. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Liam Kerr is standing to be the next leader of the Scottish Conservatives. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Scottish Tory leadership hopeful Liam Kerr says he can win back Reform voters who abandoned the Tories in a key north-east seat.

The north-east MSP confirmed on Monday he was entering the race to replace Douglas Ross, becoming the fourth candidate to declare so far.

The outgoing Scottish Conservative leader announced he would quit the post, following his ill-fated U-turn to run in Aberdeenshire North and Moray.

More than 5,000 voters backed Nigel Farage’s party, with Mr Ross blaming this for his defeat by the SNP, where he lost by 942 votes.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross lost to the SNP’s Seamus Logan in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Speaking to the P&J, Mr Kerr said the party must seek to understand what drove voters to back Reform in the key election battleground.

He said: “I do think I can bring a lot of those people back. I know I can.

“I am up in that area often and I speak to a lot of the people in those communities and I speak to a lot of people who perhaps wanted to protest for whatever reason at this election.

“And they all had different reasons for doing so. We have to be alive to what is driving people to make a vote for Reform. Given they didn’t put anything behind their campaign up here.”

Reform’s candidate in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, Jo Hart. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He added: “It’s absolutely crucial to understand what that thought process was.

“It certainly would be part of my leadership over the next 18 months or until the next 20026 election, to be going round and saying to people. ‘What was it?'”

Why did he want to stand?

The other candidates standing so far are former crime reporter Russell Findlay, ex-Olympian Brian Whittle and deputy leader of the party, Meghan Gallacher.

Mr Kerr, a former employment lawyer, said he “hadn’t craved the leadership”.

But he felt he had skills he could offer from his business background, and a desire to put a north-east voice in the mix.

Liam Kerr wants the north-east to have a voice in the race. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I feel very strongly that we have to have some kind of voice in the heart of Holyrood”, he said.

The north-east MSP suggested frontrunner Mr Findlay could struggle to unite the party.

Asked about his reasons, he praised Mr Findlay for being “very impressive” as the party’s justice spokesman.

But added that he wasn’t sure Mr Findlay’s decision to declare his candidacy early, and to seek endorsements before the rules were out, is “entirely going to be conducive to the sort of unity I’m looking for”.

But Mr Findlay has encouraged other candidates to “focus on outlining their own vision for the future of the party”.

Nominations for candidates to succeed Mr Ross will formally open on August 8 and close on August 22 at 12pm.

Candidates will need 100 nominations from party members to get on the ballot paper.

The ballot will close at 12pm on September 26, and the winner will be announced on September 27.

