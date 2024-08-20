Afghan medical students flee Taliban education ban with help of Western Isles foundation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Afghan medical students flee Taliban education ban with help of Western Isles foundation

Some of the students were in tears as they met John and Lorna Norgrove – the parents of Western Isles aid worker Linda Norgrove, who died in Afghanistan in 2010.

By Alasdair Clark
Lorna Norgrove meets one of the students from Afghanistan. Image: PA
A group of female medical students banned from completing their education in Afghanistan have arrived in Scotland to complete their studies.

The rise of the militant group meant the young student doctors were forbidden from continuing their education.

But after a two-year joint effort by the UK and Scottish governments the 19 women will finally be able to finish their studies.

Some of the students were in tears as they arrived at Edinburgh Airport on Monday, where they were met by John and Lorna Norgrove – the parents of Western Isles aid worker Linda Norgrove, who died in Afghanistan in 2010.

Linda Norgrove died in October 2010 after being kidnapped in Afghanistan.

The Lewis-based foundation has been supporting the women and secured agreement with the four Scottish universities who will host the students – including the University of Aberdeen.

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill and Scottish education secretary Jenny Gilruth were at the airport, along with John and Lorna Norgrove, to meet the women as they came off the plane.

Ms Gilruth explained the students would not be charged tuition fees: “Gender should not be a barrier to accessing education, and I am pleased that the Scottish Government has been able to support these extraordinary women in their journey to complete their medical education.”

Some of the women will attend Aberdeen University to complete their studies. Image: PA

The women’s fees to travel to Scotland were paid by the Linda Norgrove Foundation, after months of hurdles.

Mr Norgrove, said “Finally these nineteen incredibly talented young women get their future back with the opportunity of a tremendous education and a career. The alternative for them in Afghanistan wasn’t good.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to all of our supporters, the politicians, civil servants and university staff who have made this possible.

John and Lorna Norgrove. Image: PA

“It’s been particularly heartening at a time of such division to see the UK and Scottish Governments working together to achieve such a positive outcome for these women.”

Ms McNeill said: “I’m very pleased that, by working together, we have been able to bring them to Scotland.”

