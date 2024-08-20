Afghan medical students flee Taliban education ban with help of Western Isles foundation

A group of female medical students banned from completing their education in Afghanistan have arrived in Scotland to complete their studies.

The rise of the militant group meant the young student doctors were forbidden from continuing their education.

But after a two-year joint effort by the UK and Scottish governments the 19 women will finally be able to finish their studies.

Some of the students were in tears as they arrived at Edinburgh Airport on Monday, where they were met by John and Lorna Norgrove – the parents of Western Isles aid worker Linda Norgrove, who died in Afghanistan in 2010.

The Lewis-based foundation has been supporting the women and secured agreement with the four Scottish universities who will host the students – including the University of Aberdeen.

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill and Scottish education secretary Jenny Gilruth were at the airport, along with John and Lorna Norgrove, to meet the women as they came off the plane.

Ms Gilruth explained the students would not be charged tuition fees: “Gender should not be a barrier to accessing education, and I am pleased that the Scottish Government has been able to support these extraordinary women in their journey to complete their medical education.”

The women’s fees to travel to Scotland were paid by the Linda Norgrove Foundation, after months of hurdles.

Mr Norgrove, said “Finally these nineteen incredibly talented young women get their future back with the opportunity of a tremendous education and a career. The alternative for them in Afghanistan wasn’t good.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to all of our supporters, the politicians, civil servants and university staff who have made this possible.

“It’s been particularly heartening at a time of such division to see the UK and Scottish Governments working together to achieve such a positive outcome for these women.”

Ms McNeill said: “I’m very pleased that, by working together, we have been able to bring them to Scotland.”