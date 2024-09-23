Aberdeen crisis charity boss says city doesn’t realise level of deprivation that exists – and here’s why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen crisis charity boss says city doesn’t realise level of deprivation that exists – and here’s why

One person every four minutes comes through the doors at Aberdeen Cyrenians' Summer Street base during its opening hours.

Donna Hutchison, chief executive of Aberdeen Cyrenians, said the charity is seeing an "unsustainable" demand. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

The chief executive of Aberdeen Cyrenians says many in the city don’t understand the level of deprivation in the oil and gas capital of Europe as the charity experiences a sharp rise in demand for crisis services.

Donna Hutchison told the P&J the charity sees an average of one person every four minutes during the hours its crisis centre is open at Summer Street.

This provides food, fuel support, clothing and financial advice to those in need.

Many are homeless and want access to shower and laundry facilities. Others are fleeing violence or have mental health struggles.

In 2019, the charity saw around 30 people in any given day.

Now, it can see up to 70.

‘Deprivation’ in Aberdeen

The rising demand may come as a surprise to many in a city long associated with the riches of the oil and gas industry.

But this perception problem is one that makes tackling poverty in the city all more of a challenge.

Ms Hutchison, who took the helm of the organisation in May, said the current level of demand is “not sustainable in any way, shape or form”.

Aberdeen Cyrenians provides food to those in crisis. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The charity relies on donations or trusts like the National Lottery to fund the Direct Access service at Summer Street.

The “hangover” from the Covid pandemic, along with the cost of living crisis, drives the rise in demand.

Meanwhile, the charity is braced for the impact of political decisions, from the energy profits levy on oil and gas giants to the scrapping of Winter Fuel Payments for millions of pensioners.

Ms Hutchison, who previously worked in the energy sector for 20 years, said part of the “challenge” is exposing the level of poverty locally.

Oil and gas infrastructure.
Aberdeen has long benefited from the oil and gas industry. Image: Shutterstock

She said: “That’s the challenge. There’s a really good phrase, ‘poverty amidst plenty’.

“The reality is if you live in Westhill, and drive to Dyce, and you’re on the AWPR, you’ll never see it.

“People don’t understand the level of deprivation that we have in Aberdeen.

“That’s also a challenge externally for the city.

“Aberdeen is incredibly resilient, bounces back from downturns, and then sometimes that does us a disservice because there’s that assumption that Aberdeen does that.”

2014 downturn

Ms Hutchison added: “Certainly I know from speaking to the team when they dealt with the downturn in 2014, it was not unusual to see a Porsche sitting outside picking up a food parcel.

“Because you’ve got the house, you’ve got the car, it’s all on lease.

“We speak very much about being two to three pay cheques away from homelessness. That applies to the majority of people.”

The charity’s chief executive wants to see a plan put in place to deal with the “ripple effect” caused by policies such as Labour’s plan to increase and extend the tax on oil and gas firm profits.

Aberdeen Cyrenians chief executive Donna Hutchison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“If the energy profits levy comes in, I can’t do anything about that,” she said.

“What I can do is work with the sector and industry partners and membership organisations. Those conversations are going on in the background to say how do we make this as painless as possible.”

She adds: “If this happens, what as a city are we doing? How do we come together? It doesn’t just affect the industry, it affects hospitality, retail, leisure, transportation, logistics. It has a wider ripple effect.”

The Direct Access open-door service at Aberdeen Cyrenians offers a safe and welcoming environment for anyone who may be struggling and in need of a helping hand.

The opening times of the Summer Street are available here, along with the food provision opening hours.

