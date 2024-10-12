Former first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69

The former first minister and MSP for Aberdeenshire East Alex Salmond has died aged 69.

Mr Salmond served as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was twice the leader of the Scottish National Party.

The Alba leader, a nationalist stalwart who took Scotland to the brink of independence, was giving a speech in North Macedonia on Saturday morning.

First elected to represent Banff and Buchan at Westminster in 1987, it was during his second stint as leader of the SNP that he took his party from the political fringe to electoral dominance.

After securing a Holyrood majority in 2011 he secured an agreement on a referendum for Scottish independence to take place in September 2014.

After Scotland voted No, he went to resign as first minister in November 2014 – a decision he later said he regretted.

Mr Salmond eventually resigned from the SNP in 2018 in the wake of of sexual harassment allegations. The scandal prompted a bitter feud between him and his successor, Nicola Sturgeon.

Following a trial he was cleared of all criminal charges.

Holyrood 2026 ambitions

The leader of rival pro-independence party Alba, he had been intending to stand in the 2026 Holyrood elections.

He told The Press and Journal he intended to stand in Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

Prime Minister leads tributes

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Salmond left behind a “lasting legacy”.

He said: “As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history, and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.”

First Minister John Swinney, and longtime colleague of Mr Salmond, said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former first minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family.

“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence.

“He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an independent country.

“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family, and his many friends and right across the political spectrum.”

Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said: “It is impossible to overstate the impact Alex Salmond had on Scotland and on our politics.

“He served the country he loved as First Minister and will be dearly missed by many.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Rest in peace.”