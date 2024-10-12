Former first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69

The former first minister died after giving a speech in North Macedonia on Saturday.

By Alasdair Clark
The giant of the independence movement has died aged 69. Image: DC Thomson.
The giant of the independence movement has died aged 69.

The former first minister and MSP for Aberdeenshire East Alex Salmond has died aged 69.

Mr Salmond served as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was twice the leader of the Scottish National Party.

The Alba leader, a nationalist stalwart who took Scotland to the brink of independence, was giving a speech in North Macedonia on Saturday morning.

First elected to represent Banff and Buchan at Westminster in 1987, it was during his second stint as leader of the SNP that he took his party from the political fringe to electoral dominance.

After securing a Holyrood majority in 2011 he secured an agreement on a referendum for Scottish independence to take place in September 2014.

Alex Salmond. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire

After Scotland voted No, he went to resign as first minister in November 2014 – a decision he later said he regretted.

Mr Salmond eventually resigned from the SNP in 2018 in the wake of of sexual harassment allegations. The scandal prompted a bitter feud between him and his successor, Nicola Sturgeon.

Following a trial he was cleared of all criminal charges.

Holyrood 2026 ambitions

The leader of rival pro-independence party Alba, he had been intending to stand in the 2026 Holyrood elections.

He told The Press and Journal he intended to stand in Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

Prime Minister leads tributes

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Salmond left behind a “lasting legacy”.

He said: “As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history, and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.”

First Minister John Swinney, and longtime colleague of Mr Salmond, said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former first minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family.

Alex Salmond, with John Swinney, second left, and Nicola Sturgeon, after taking power in 2007.

“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence.

“He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an independent country.

“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family, and his many friends and right across the political spectrum.”

Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said: “It is impossible to overstate the impact Alex Salmond had on Scotland and on our politics.

“He served the country he loved as First Minister and will be dearly missed by many.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Rest in peace.”

Conversation