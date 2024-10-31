SNP health chief says sorry to Torphins family forced to give new-born CPR during long ambulance wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP health chief says sorry to Torphins family forced to give new-born CPR during long ambulance wait

The family had to take over-the-phone instructions from 999 call handlers hundreds of miles away in Yorkshire.

By Derek Healey
Health Secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA
Health Secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA

Health Secretary Neil Gray apologised to an Aberdeenshire family who had to fight to save their baby’s life during a traumatic long wait for an ambulance.

The family, from Torphins, performed CPR on the new-born whilst receiving over-the-phone instructions from 999 call handlers hundreds of miles away in Yorkshire.

When crews finally arrived on the scene after around 40 minutes, mum and baby had to be transported in separate vehicles wrapped in blankets because one had no heating.

We reported previously that the family are demanding answers over why it took so long for help to arrive and why the ambulances did not appear to have been sent from the nearest dispatch centre, just seven miles away in Banchory.

Their traumatic ordeal has prompted fresh concerns about ambulance provision across the north and was raised at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday by Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett.

He said: “Thankfully both mother and baby are healthy but this is a completely horrifying experience that no family should have to endure.”

SNP minister says sorry

Mr Gray offered an apology to the family during exchanges on Thursday.

He said: “I’m aware of the media reports and obviously my apologies to the family in that case.

“I can understand, as a father, the difficulty that family would have felt and the challenge of going through that process. I recognise that. I understand it.”

But the exchanged prompted wider concerns from Orkney MSP Liam McArthur about the service across rural areas.

Liam McArthur is asking the Scottish Court Service to think again over the removal of jusry trials from the islands.
Liam McArthur MSP for Orkney. Image: Liam McArthur.

He said: “In recent months, I’ve been approached by a number of constituents highlighting examples of what appear to be unnecessary delays in tasking ambulances in Orkney.

“I’m due to meet the chief executive of the ambulance service next month to discuss the issue.

“Would the health secretary support steps to adopt a more tailored approach in island communities to reduce delays in ambulance call-outs wherever possible?”

Mr Gray said he was aware of work under way to take on this kind of approach and offered to meet with Mr McArthur following his discussions with the ambulance service.

Conversation