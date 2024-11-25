How many people across Aberdeenshire, Highlands and islands back petition calling for fresh general election?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How many people across Aberdeenshire, Highlands and islands back petition calling for fresh general election?

A UK-wide petition has topped two-million signatures - you can use our charts to see the strength of opinion where you live across the north and north-east.

Millions have backed a petition calling for a fresh election. Image PA
By Alasdair Clark

Over two million people have now backed an online petition demanding  a fresh general election – including over 25,000 across Aberdeen, the north-east, Highlands and islands.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer ruled out calling another poll and said he is “not surprised” some people who did not support Labour might want a second poll.

A petition on Parliament’s website calling for another election has now been signed by more than two million people.

“I would like there to be another general election,” it reads, saying the new Labour government have “gone back” on pre-election promises.

It has attracted support from over 25,000 in constituencies across the north of Scotland.

Analysis shows support is highest in SNP-voting Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, where 3,407 signatures were collected.

Conservative-voting West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine was second, with 3,323 signatures collected by Monday afternoon (November 25).

In Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey, where the SNP’s Graham Leadbitter was elected to Wesminster, over 2,700 people have signed.

Support was also high in Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, where Liberal Democrat MP Angus MacDonald beat the SNP incumbent Drew Hendry.

Asked about the petition on Monday, Sir Keir said: “I remind myself that very many people didn’t vote Labour at the last election.

“I’m not surprised that many of them want a re-run. That isn’t how our system works.

“There will be plenty of people who didn’t want us in in the first place.

“So, what my focus is on is the decisions that I have to make every day.”

He characterised decisions taken so far by his government as “tough but fair”.

What do you think? Are you happy with how you voted in July or would like another chance? Let us know in the comments

