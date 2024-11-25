How many people across Aberdeenshire, Highlands and islands back petition calling for fresh general election?

Over two million people have now backed an online petition demanding a fresh general election – including over 25,000 across Aberdeen, the north-east, Highlands and islands.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer ruled out calling another poll and said he is “not surprised” some people who did not support Labour might want a second poll.

A petition on Parliament’s website calling for another election has now been signed by more than two million people.

“I would like there to be another general election,” it reads, saying the new Labour government have “gone back” on pre-election promises.

It has attracted support from over 25,000 in constituencies across the north of Scotland.

Analysis shows support is highest in SNP-voting Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, where 3,407 signatures were collected.

Conservative-voting West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine was second, with 3,323 signatures collected by Monday afternoon (November 25).

In Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey, where the SNP’s Graham Leadbitter was elected to Wesminster, over 2,700 people have signed.

Support was also high in Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, where Liberal Democrat MP Angus MacDonald beat the SNP incumbent Drew Hendry.

Asked about the petition on Monday, Sir Keir said: “I remind myself that very many people didn’t vote Labour at the last election.

“I’m not surprised that many of them want a re-run. That isn’t how our system works.

“There will be plenty of people who didn’t want us in in the first place.

“So, what my focus is on is the decisions that I have to make every day.”

He characterised decisions taken so far by his government as “tough but fair”.

