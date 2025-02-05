Exclusive: Labour minister addresses GB Energy Aberdeen jobs row in city visit

A UK Labour minister says GB Energy will prove to be a “gamechanger” for the city as she defended the scheme following a jobs row.

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill visited Aberdeen this week to hear concerns over the region’s transition away from oil and gas.

Her trip came on the day it emerged it could take 20 years to deliver on a pledge to deliver 1,000 jobs at GB Energy’s Aberdeen HQ.

In a sit-down interview with the P&J, Ms McNeill said the UK Government has “got cracking” since entering office in summer.

It recently delivered an energy skills passport for oil and gas workers looking to transition into jobs in clean energy.

And she said ministers have got going straight away with setting up the new publicly-owned energy firm in the Granite City.

Labour say this will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion of investment.

Ms McNeill said: “There’s been a lot of debate over the last few weeks about the fact that some of our plans and proposals will take time to bear fruit but I think the Scottish people are so canny, they know that.

“The fact that things take time is a reason to crack on. It’s not a reason to just say ‘oh we have to wait so let’s not’.”

The Scotland Office minister also defended her government against criticism from opponents that GB Energy could end up little more than a gimmick.

It comes after GB Energy chair Juergen Maier admitted earlier this week that it could take 20 years to deliver 1,000 jobs at its Aberdeen base.

She said “some things take time” but where Labour has been able to do things at pace, it has, and that the government always pledged to take “long-term decisions”.

On the jobs total, Ms McNeill said: “We said there’d be about 200 to 300 jobs directly in GB Energy and then it will take time for that wider 1,000 but actually what that’s not taking account of is all the jobs in the supply chain.

“GB Energy is going to be an absolute gamechanger for Aberdeen and for the wider region.”

But Labour’s plans to ban new oil and gas licences and increase and extend the windfall tax on oil and gas firms have been met with widespread opposition in the region.

This has come from businesses, unions, charities, and oil and gas workers themselves.

They fear the plan is not in place to safeguard the tens of thousands of people who work in the sector in the north-east.

‘That concern is visceral’

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra, who joined Ms McNeill on the visit, said he understands fears as the region looks to transition to cleaner energy.

“That concern is visceral. People are worried about this challenge that’s in front of them. There’s no doubt about that”, he said.

“We hear that loud and clear and are making sure that we continue to talk to the industry to make sure it’s baked in for decades to come.

“I don’t accept the language of demise. There is change and change is difficult whether that be for government, or particularly for individuals whose family incomes rely on this.

“They also want to see a future for their children so I do hear that day in day out in Aberdeen and it comes into my inbox. It is a challenge but what we’ve had for years is a government that recognised that this was happening but had no plan whatsoever to actually deliver a transition.”

