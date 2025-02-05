Exclusive: Labour minister addresses GB Energy Aberdeen jobs row in city visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Exclusive: Labour minister addresses GB Energy Aberdeen jobs row in city visit

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill thinks local people are "canny" and will accept new jobs take time.

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill at Port of Aberdeen offices. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

A UK Labour minister says GB Energy will prove to be a “gamechanger” for the city as she defended the scheme following a jobs row.

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill visited Aberdeen this week to hear concerns over the region’s transition away from oil and gas.

Her trip came on the day it emerged it could take 20 years to deliver on a pledge to deliver 1,000 jobs at GB Energy’s Aberdeen HQ.

In a sit-down interview with the P&J, Ms McNeill said the UK Government has “got cracking” since entering office in summer.

It recently delivered an energy skills passport for oil and gas workers looking to transition into jobs in clean energy.

And she said ministers have got going straight away with setting up the new publicly-owned energy firm in the Granite City.

Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill speaks to the P&J in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Labour say this will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion of investment.

Ms McNeill said: “There’s been a lot of debate over the last few weeks about the fact that some of our plans and proposals will take time to bear fruit but I think the Scottish people are so canny, they know that.

“The fact that things take time is a reason to crack on. It’s not a reason to just say ‘oh we have to wait so let’s not’.”

The Scotland Office minister also defended her government against criticism from opponents that GB Energy could end up little more than a gimmick.

It comes after GB Energy chair Juergen Maier admitted earlier this week that it could take 20 years to deliver 1,000 jobs at its Aberdeen base.

She said “some things take time” but where Labour has been able to do things at pace, it has, and that the government always pledged to take “long-term decisions”.

From left to right, Bob Sanguinetti, CEO of Port of Aberdeen, North East Labour MSP Michael Marra and Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill at Port of Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.

On the jobs total, Ms McNeill said: “We said there’d be about 200 to 300 jobs directly in GB Energy and then it will take time for that wider 1,000 but actually what that’s not taking account of is all the jobs in the supply chain.

“GB Energy is going to be an absolute gamechanger for Aberdeen and for the wider region.”

But Labour’s plans to ban new oil and gas licences and increase and extend the windfall tax on oil and gas firms have been met with widespread opposition in the region.

This has come from businesses, unions, charities, and oil and gas workers themselves.

They fear the plan is not in place to safeguard the tens of thousands of people who work in the sector in the north-east.

‘That concern is visceral’

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra, who joined Ms McNeill on the visit, said he understands fears as the region looks to transition to cleaner energy.

“That concern is visceral. People are worried about this challenge that’s in front of them. There’s no doubt about that”, he said.

“We hear that loud and clear and are making sure that we continue to talk to the industry to make sure it’s baked in for decades to come.

North East MSP Michael Marra with Kirsty McNeill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I don’t accept the language of demise. There is change and change is difficult whether that be for government, or particularly for individuals whose family incomes rely on this.

“They also want to see a future for their children so I do hear that day in day out in Aberdeen and it comes into my inbox. It is a challenge but what we’ve had for years is a government that recognised that this was happening but had no plan whatsoever to actually deliver a transition.”

Listen to The Stooshie podcast for more on this interview and the future of jobs

Conversation