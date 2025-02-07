GB Energy ‘an empty promise’, says ex-Aberdeen Labour council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

GB Energy ‘an empty promise’, says ex-Aberdeen Labour council leader

Barney Crockett spoke out following a row over the number of jobs which will be created at the Aberdeen headquarters.

By Adele Merson
Barney Crockett has become a . Image:

The ex-Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council says GB Energy is an “empty promise” that won’t deliver a jobs boost for the region.

City councillor Barney Crockett spoke out following a row over the number of jobs which will be created at the Aberdeen headquarters.

On Wednesday, in an interview with The P&J, Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill said the scheme will be a “gamechanger” for the Granite City.

It came after the firm’s chairman Juergen Maier revealed it could take 20 years to meet a pledge to deliver 1,000 jobs at its Aberdeen HQ.

Ms McNeill admitted it will “take time” to reach that total but that more jobs will be delivered in the supply chain as a result of the firm’s clean energy investments.

She praised the UK government for “getting cracking” by setting up GB Energy and launching an Energy Skills Passport to help oil and gas workers transfer to renewables.

‘Empty promise’

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Crockett, who quit Labour in 2023 over their North Sea strategy, is sceptical about its impact, describing it as an “empty promise”.

“I don’t think there’s serious reason to think that anything dramatic is in sight for the city in terms of GB Energy”, he said.

“And on the other hand, we may have fairly dramatic decline if the energy department colleagues of the minister have anything to do with it.”

Unite the union protesting Labour’s plans to end future North Sea exploration before a plan is in place to safeguard jobs. Image: Supplied.

He added: “It’s comparing things that are totally unalike. The scale of the energy industry in the city, primarily oil and gas, is enormous, and nothing that’s in train with GB Energy will make any great difference to that.”

The Labour government says GB Energy will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion over the new parliament.

But the government’s plan to ban new oil and gas licences and increase and extend the windfall tax on oil and gas firms have been met with widespread opposition in the region.

Ed Miliband on Labour’s strategy

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband was quizzed about his government’s North Sea strategy during an interview with Times Radio on Friday.

He said: “Production is declining in the North Sea.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband on a visit to Aberdeen last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We’re going to keep existing fields open for their lifetime but the future for Britain for energy security reasons, for jobs, and for climate is to invest in the new technologies like carbon capture, like offshore wind, like hydrogen.”

Aberdeen Conservative councillor Richard Brooks, who works in the oil and gas sector, said: “GB Energy is not only a red herring, it is a red flag for our energy sector workers.”

The UK Government were approached for comment.

Conversation