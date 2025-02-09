North-east Tory MSP bombarded Holyrood with ‘spurious’ questions at potential cost of £100k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

North-east Tory MSP bombarded Holyrood with ‘spurious’ questions at potential cost of £100k

Douglas Lumsden may have cost taxpayers an estimated £100,000 after submitting close to 1,000 written questions to the Scottish Parliament last month.

By Adele Merson
Douglas Lumsden
Conservative North East MSP Douglas Lumsden. Image: Supplied.

A north-east Tory MSP today denied using artificial intelligence to submit close to 1,000 parliamentary questions at a potential cost to taxpayers of £100,000 – but has yet to confirm if anyone on his team did.

Douglas Lumsden was accused of a “flagrant abuse of taxpayers’ money” after tabling questions on topics including the height of flagpoles, parliamentary light bulbs and the profit margins of jars of honey sold in the parliament shop.

Critics have suggested he could only have put in so many queries with the help of artificial intelligence – a claim which Mr Lumsden denied when asked on Sunday.

In January, he lodged 987 written questions to officials, more than half of the total asked by all 129 Scottish MSPs, The Sunday Times revealed.

The questions were submitted to the Scottish Parliament. Image: Shutterstock.

Written questions are a way of obtaining information for constituents on the government and parliament but they come at a cost.

Based on a previous estimate from 2008 of the £98.51 average cost to provide each answer, the bill for replying to him could be as high as more than £97,000.

However, the cost of responding to parliamentary questions is likely to have risen in that timeframe.

Tory MSP denies using AI to lodge questions

Mr Lumsden said he would speak to his team about the volume of questions and whether a written question is needed in every instance.

He told the P&J he had not used AI to submit questions but “would look at any new tools to hold the government to account”.

The north-east MSP has yet to confirm whether any of his staff made use of such programmes to submit questions on his behalf.

Mr Lumsden pointed to other examples of questions he has submitted to Holyrood which have uncovered A96 crash statistics, road repair costs and the lack of forensic pathologists in the north-east to probe sudden deaths.

Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden. Image: DC Thomson.

The Tory MSP added: “It’s worth remembering that Monica Lennon and Jackie Baillie have both asked more questions than me this term.

“I will continue to hold this rotten government to account and won’t be silenced when it comes to standing up for the north-east.”

The two Labour MSPs have each tabled more questions than Mr Lumsden when compared across the entire parliamentary term starting in 2021.

However, almost 1,000 of Mr Lumsden’s queries were submitted last month alone.

Marra: ‘Flagrant abuse of taxpayers’ money’

Michael Marra, Labour’s finance spokesman, said it is a “flagrant abuse of taxpayers’ money” and described the questions as “spurious”.

He added: “This sum of money could have paid the wages of two nurses in our NHS for an entire year.

“Instead the Tories are happy to waste taxpayers’ cash, the paid time of hard-pressed officials and other MSPs who are trying to get with the job of representing their constituents.”

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra criticised Mr Lumsden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Mr Lumsden has asked seven questions about flags since the start of the year, including the height of any flagpoles the parliament owns.

There were also queries around the parliament’s bees and the average loss/profit per jar sold in the Holyrood shop, as well as how much parliament pays on average for sauce and salt sachets used in its canteen.

Mr Lumsden, 53, previously worked in IT before being elected to Aberdeen City Council in 2017.

He served as co-leader of the council from 2017 until 2021 when he was elected to Holyrood as a list MSP.

The Tory MSP remained as a councillor, saying he wanted to avoid the expense of a by-election. He later stood down from the local authority at the 2022 council elections.

He is currently the party’s spokesman on net zero, energy and transport.

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: “As with advice to any member, we wouldn’t comment upon or confirm whether officials offered advice.”

Conversation