SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll to quit Aberdeen South seat eyed by Stephen Flynn

SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll today announced her decision to stand down in 2026 from the Aberdeen constituency eyed by Stephen Flynn.

The MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine told branch members of her decision on Sunday.

The Press and Journal was told the decision to stand down was Ms Nicoll’s alone.

But it comes just a few months after Mr Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, announced his plan to target her seat at Holyrood in the 2026 elections while remaining at Westminster.

After a fierce backlash inside the party the MP later said he would no longer seek a dual manage to stand as an MSP, admitting he’d “got this one wrong”.

But he has yet to make a final decision on whether he will make a move to Holyrood, saying it would depend on party rules.

Nicoll: ‘I have advised members of my intention to stand down’

In a statement, Ms Nicoll said: “Over the last four years, it has been an absolute privilege to represent Aberdeen South and North Kincardine in the Scottish Parliament as the SNP constituency MSP.

“Today, I have advised branch members of my intention to stand down at the next Holyrood elections.

“I look forward to a robust contest to select a strong candidate who will bring life experience, compassion, and respect to the role and give the interests of the constituency their full focus.

“I will, of course, continue to work tirelessly for all constituents and thank everyone who has supported me throughout my time in the Scottish Parliament.”

First Minister John Swinney said he was “very sorry” to hear Ms Nicoll had chosen to step down at the next election.

He added: “She has made a superb contribution at the Scottish Parliament and I enjoyed serving on the criminal justice committee under her leadership.

“I express my warmest thanks to her and wish her well.”

The former police detective, who was elected to Holyrood in 2021, previously told the P&J Mr Flynn’s decision came as a “surprise”.

At the time, she was still intending to put her name forward to stand again at the 2026 election, and let members decide their chosen candidate.

The SNP MSP’s husband sensationally quit Aberdeen City Council’s SNP group last year in protest at the city centre bus gates “mistake”.

Speaking last year, Ms Nicoll denied her husband’s decision to leave the party had caused any awkwardness for her as a sitting SNP MSP.

The process to select a new SNP candidate for the 2026 election will begin in due course.