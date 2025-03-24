Inverurie breast cancer survivor describes ‘relief’ at finally getting NHS reconstruction after four-year wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie breast cancer survivor describes ‘relief’ at finally getting NHS reconstruction after four-year wait

Denise Rothnie is among 13 women across NHS Grampian to receive their delayed breast reconstructions since the P&J uncovered gruelling delays.

Denise Rothnie, 34, described the confidence boost she felt after getting her operation last month. Image: Paul Reid.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

An Inverurie woman diagnosed with breast cancer during the Covid pandemic is sharing her “relief” at receiving confidence-boosting surgery to rebuild her breast following a wait of almost four years on the NHS.

Denise Rothnie was the first woman to share her story with the P&J after being told she was at the bottom of an NHS list despite waiting years for a breast reconstruction.

The 34-year-old was just 29 when she was hit with a breast cancer diagnosis in December 2020 as the country grappled with the Covid lockdown.

She required a mastectomy to remove one of her breasts but was told the reconstruction surgery could not be carried out at the same time.

It later emerged more than 30 women across the NHS Grampian health board area were languishing at the bottom of the list.

‘Relieved and happy’

Speaking to the P&J after finally getting her surgery, Ms Rothnie said: “When I got the call it was such a relief. I was so relieved and happy.

“The recovery’s not been as bad as I thought. I’m getting there.

“I couldn’t drive for six weeks or pick up heavy stuff. To begin with, I couldn’t stand up as it was really sore.

“But as time has gone on, I’m getting a lot better and I’m able to move about.

“They said it went really well. I got to go home after five days.”

Denise Rothnie is relieved to finally have received the surgery. Image: Paul Reid.

What caused the delays?

During the pandemic, some breast cancer patients had mastectomies but were unable to get reconstruction at the same time.

In January, the P&J revealed NHS Grampian had finally started to carry out the delayed operations for women left waiting.

Since we uncovered the delays, 13 women have had their operation and two more are booked in for the surgery.

Ms Rothnie was called by the health board earlier this year offering her a last minute cancellation.

She went into hospital about a week and a half later to undergo the complex operation  which saw surgeons rebuild her breast with tissue from her stomach, known as a free flap reconstruction.

The surgery, which usually takes about 12 hours, was a success and she has been recovering well over the past six weeks.

Denise has got her confidence back since getting the surgery. Image: Paul Reid.

Ms Rothnie, who works as a sheltered housing officer, said she feels better mentally and physically.

She has been able to wear clothes that she avoided wearing over the past few years.

She said: “My friend’s birthday is coming up and I can look at dresses I couldn’t wear before. Things I could wear without having to wear a sports bra.

“Mentally, its just been a lot better for me. When I think back, I really hated looking in the mirror. It was horrible. Now I look in in it and my boyfriend says ‘you’ve had a big smile on your face for weeks’. I’ve just been really happy.

“Just mentally and physically, I feel so much better.”

But the delays took a mental toll on the 34-year-old.

Reflecting on her experience, she wants to advocate for women to get seen quicker.

“Everyone has waited too long,” she said.

“It’s such good news that they’ve started doing them and I’m so grateful to get it done.

“But at the same time that was too long to wait.”

She added: “I’d like to thank all the staff because the nurses and everyone were just fantastic. The team were just amazing.”

‘Significant operation’

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to hear Ms Rothnie is recovering well and feeling the benefits, both physically and mentally, of her procedure.

“We absolutely acknowledge she – and other individuals – have waited far longer than we, or they, would have liked for their reconstructive surgery and the impact this has on their day-to-day lives.

NHS Grampian admitted women had waited too long. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

“It is a significant operation,  requiring double the amount of time normally scheduled in theatre. This takes a lot of planning and resource and ongoing pressure on our surgical capacity led to these delays.

“We are committed to arranging surgery for all those waiting for breast reconstruction; to date thirteen procedures have been completed and a further two are booked.

“This would not have been possible without an incredibly hard-working surgical team and additional funding from Scottish Government.”

Have you had problems with waiting times? Let us know in our form, we’d be really interested in hearing from you:

