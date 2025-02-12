Scottish Tory leader slams ‘pig-headed’ Aberdeen councillors over bus gates debacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Scottish Tory leader slams ‘pig-headed’ Aberdeen councillors over bus gates debacle

Russell Findlay said the bus gates fiasco is "completely and utterly bonkers" as he called for councillors to scrap the scheme.

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay spoke out about the city centre bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay today took aim at Aberdeen City Council’s ruling SNP-Liberal Democrat group for being too “pig headed” to see the damage being caused by the city’s unpopular bus gates.

The Conservative MSP waded into the row during a two-day visit to the Granite City.

In an interview with the P&J, he described the scheme as “completely and utterly bonkers” and said it should be scrapped.

“You’ve got an SNP administration in Aberdeen that seems to be cooking up inventive ways to turn the screws on retailers and on hospitality”, he said.

“It’s ridiculous. It begs the question: what are they trying to achieve?

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay being interviewed by the P&J. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Because it’s not going to make any meaningful impact on the environment.”

Traders reached a milestone this week in their fight against the bus gates that have been blamed for a string of shop closures in the city centre.

A crowdfunder was launched last month in a bid to raise £35,000 which would be used to take the local authority to court over the controversial measures.

Now, three weeks after it launched, the target has been met, bringing business owners a step closer to launching a legal challenge.

‘They should scrap it’

Mr Findlay said: “They should scrap it. I don’t know if it’s pride. I don’t know if it’s arrogance.

“But they must know if they’re listening to people in the city, this is completely wrong-headed, harmful to the economy and it’s the last thing retailers need.”

He accused the ruling council group of being “so pig-headed they cannot see the damage they’re doing”.

Aberdeen City Council’s SNP leader Christian Allard hit back at Mr Findlay saying Tory councillors previously backed the pedestrianisation of Union Street, which required bus gates to facilitate its implementation, back when they ran the council.

Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Christian Allard previously served as an MSP for three years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He added: “We are working hard to regenerate our city centre, with over £100 million of investment, the empty shops action plan, empty shops grant scheme, all while working with partners to ensure Aberdeen is a place people want to live, work, raise a family and invest.”

Mr Allard accused the Scottish Tory leader of “talking down our city centre” days after the success of the Spectra Festival, which attracted more than 100,000 visitors. 

A96 dualling

Mr Findlay also attended a party campaign event by the A96 near Inverurie.

He demanded the full dualling of the route to connect Aberdeen and Inverness.

The SNP government say their “current favoured position” is to fully dual the route, with work being progressed on the Inverness to Nairn stretch.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay says the SNP have broken their promise to dual the A96. Image:Supplied.

But they ordered a review of the scheme which recently reported back and made the case against fully dualling the road, with a public consultation under way. 

The Scottish Tory leader accused the government of being “disingenuous”.

He said: “I don’t think they want to dual the road. I think they’re looking at every excuse and delay possible in order to avoid doing so.”

