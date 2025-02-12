Exclusive: SNP MSP says she ‘hasn’t been pushed out’ of Aberdeen seat to make way for Stephen Flynn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Exclusive: SNP MSP says she ‘hasn’t been pushed out’ of Aberdeen seat to make way for Stephen Flynn

Audrey Nicoll told the P&J she's worked with men all her life and is "not in the habit of being pressured" over her career.

Audrey Nicoll spoke to the P&J about her decision not to stand. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson

An Aberdeen SNP MSP has denied being pushed to stand down from the Holyrood 2026 election after her seat was eyed by Stephen Flynn.

The P&J spoke to Ms Nicoll in her first interview since announcing her decision to no longer stand for selection in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine.

It comes just a few months after Mr Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, announced his plan to target her seat at Holyrood in the 2026 elections while remaining at Westminster.

After a fierce backlash inside the party the MP later said he would no longer seek a dual manage to stand as an MSP, admitting he’d “got this one wrong”.

Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.

Addressing her decision, Ms Nicoll said she understood why people are “drawing their conclusions” about her announcement but that it’s been all her own choice.

Personal family circumstances and the fact she will be 65 at the next election have both played into her decision to withdraw after 45 years in public service.

‘I’ve not been pushed out’

The former police detective said: “I want to make it clear I’ve not been pushed out.

“I have worked all my life and have worked with men all my life and I’m not in the habit of being told or pressurised with regard to what I should do particularly with my career.

“I think if I had made the decision to go for selection, I would have been a strong candidate. I’ve brought significant life experience into the parliament.

“I went to the parliament hitting the ground running and picked up the convenorship of one of the heaviest committees in the parliament with next to no political experience.”

Audrey Nicoll outside her Aberdeen constituency office. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

On Mr Flynn, she said she “doesn’t know” what his plan is regards standing in the seat.

But she described him as a “career politician” who is “ambitious” and compared his credentials to her previous professional background in the police.

There have been reports in recent days that allies of Mr Flynn are drawing up a so-called “hit list” of standing female MSPs they wants to replace with ex-SNP MPs.

A source close to the MP said the plot claims were “nonsense and untrue”.

Ms Nicoll said she was not aware of any list but cautioned against “speculation”.

“Over the next year, the party will look to retain the gender balance that we have in Holyrood at the moment and that’s a good thing”, she said.

“Women are a huge asset to the SNP group and I think we really need to be careful that things like speculation around a list don’t detract from that.”

