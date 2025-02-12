Health Secretary Neil Gray claims NHS Grampian funding is fair despite health board being short-changed by £260m

Health Secretary Neil Gray has defended the cash settlement NHS Grampian receives despite more than a decade of underfunding.

The SNP politician visited Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Wednesday to meet with health chiefs to discuss issues such as waiting lists and financial pressures.

We previously revealed how NHS Grampian has been underfunded by more than £262 million over the last 15 years while services struggle to keep up with demand.

Funding allocation targets calculated to ensure resources are distributed fairly across the country show the region has been given less than it is due.

But Mr Gray insisted there is “parity” in terms of funding but there will be “unique challenges” in the north-east compared to other parts of the country.

He told the P&J: “We’re working with Grampian on their financial position.

“I think from what I can see they are getting a similar level of funding per head than other parts of the country.

“I want to see how that is being deployed and whether it’s being deployed most effectively.”

The Scottish Government imposed tougher oversight measures on the health board last month based on the “deterioration” in their financial position during 2024-25.

It has forecast a £77 million overspend, according to a letter announcing the escalation, which was the “highest overall deficit in NHS Scotland”.

How is funding calculated?

Health chiefs use the National Resource Allocation formula to calculate how NHS funding should be spread across the country based on the demand on services in each area.

It takes into account the local population, their age and sex, different life circumstances and the excess cost of delivering healthcare in remoter areas.

While NHS Grampian has received £262.1m less than they should have over the last 15 years, Lothian was underfunded by more than £425m, Fife by nearly £112m and Forth Valley was down by nearly £106m.

Over the same period, bosses in Greater Glasgow and Clyde were handed £743m more than it was due.

‘I know what the pressures are like’

The health secretary was asked about the lengthy waiting times facing patients in the region with some forced to go private to get treatment quicker.

Mr Gray, who hails from Orkney, said he’s all too aware of the pressures from family members who live in Aberdeen and Moray.

“I’m familiar with the challenges that will exist there”, he said.

“As a result, they are my challenges.

“They’re not just felt by them. I’m not seeking to brush them off in any way or to give them short shrift. I’ve seen what it looks like in ARI.

“I get correspondence as well and I hear it from my family members so I know what the pressures are like.”

But what is he going to do about them?

The SNP health chief said he’s trying to address areas of priority such as reducing waiting times, increasing capacity and accessibility to GPs.

He added: “The budget that’s going through parliament is about delivering against that.”

Alison Evison, Chair of NHS Grampian, said: “I am pleased the cabinet secretary accepted our invitation to visit Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“We welcomed the opportunity to discuss current challenges, including waiting lists and our difficult financial position, with Mr Gray.

“We are committed to working with the Scottish Government to meet these challenges and to continue to provide the very best healthcare to the people of Moray, Aberdeenshire, and Aberdeen City.”