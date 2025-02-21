4 key questions as A96 dualling consultation closes today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

4 key questions as A96 dualling consultation closes today

SNP Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said no final decision will be made on dualling until public feedback is considered.

The SNP promised to dual the A96 by 2030 but the future of the project could be in doubt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The SNP promised to dual the A96 by 2030 but the future of the project could be in doubt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

A public consultation on A96 dualling closes today with the final decision on how to improve the Aberdeen to Inverness route now in SNP government hands.

It follows a full review of the project which made the case against fully dualling the route and could pave the way for the commitment to be dropped.

The government says its “current favoured position” is to fully dual the route – but they asked members of the public to give feedback first.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has already admitted the project will no longer be completed by the 2030 target date.

And she refused to give any sort of revised timetable.

Here are four key questions on what happens next.

1. What did the review find?

Consultants Jacobs Aecom’s independent review of the A96 corridor plans was published by the government in November.

The long-awaited document rated full dualling less favourably than other options, including on environmental criteria.

The firm instead outlined a package of eight transport improvements in total.

The A96 route connecting Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: DC Thomson.

New bypasses are suggested for Elgin and Keith, along with improvements on the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line and targeted road safety improvements.

The review was ordered in 2021 when the Greens joined the SNP-led government.

The dualling of the A96 from Inverness to Nairn, including Nairn bypass, is separate from the wider A96 review process.

2. Do the public get a final say?

The public have been consulted throughout the process, including as part of the review.

The first consultation cost taxpayers £6.2 million and attracted 4,600 responses and generated 11,000 options to improve the 100-mile corridor.

After it reported back, the government launched a second 12-week consultation which launched last year and closed on Friday, February 21.

Ms Hyslop has said no decisions on the final outcome from this review will be determined until feedback from the public is considered.

On February 6, she told MSPs 500 people had responded to the latest survey as it entered its final two weeks.

3. What happens next?

The decision on dualling – or not – now rests with ministers.

Although the SNP government says its “current plans” are to dual between Aberdeen and Inverness, the government-ordered review argued against this.

The decision will also be made at a time of severe budget pressure.

Fiona Hyslop MSP.
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It prompted speculation the commitment could be watered down with targeted improvements carried out instead.

Ms Hyslop stressed the decision will have to balance the demands of the “challenging economic climate” and the “climate emergency”.

4. What about Nairn to Inverness?

The Inverness to Nairn section is exempt from the review and will be the first part of the road to be dualled.

SNP ministers are now moving forward with the final stage of the process to acquire the land required to construct the scheme.

This is expected to be completed in the “coming months” at an estimated cost of around £12m.

The government says work has also begun to determine the most suitable procurement option for delivering the scheme and thereafter a timetable can be set in line with available budgets.

Conversation