4 key questions as A96 dualling consultation closes today

A public consultation on A96 dualling closes today with the final decision on how to improve the Aberdeen to Inverness route now in SNP government hands.

It follows a full review of the project which made the case against fully dualling the route and could pave the way for the commitment to be dropped.

The government says its “current favoured position” is to fully dual the route – but they asked members of the public to give feedback first.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has already admitted the project will no longer be completed by the 2030 target date.

And she refused to give any sort of revised timetable.

Here are four key questions on what happens next.

1. What did the review find?

Consultants Jacobs Aecom’s independent review of the A96 corridor plans was published by the government in November.

The long-awaited document rated full dualling less favourably than other options, including on environmental criteria.

The firm instead outlined a package of eight transport improvements in total.

New bypasses are suggested for Elgin and Keith, along with improvements on the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line and targeted road safety improvements.

The review was ordered in 2021 when the Greens joined the SNP-led government.

The dualling of the A96 from Inverness to Nairn, including Nairn bypass, is separate from the wider A96 review process.

2. Do the public get a final say?

The public have been consulted throughout the process, including as part of the review.

The first consultation cost taxpayers £6.2 million and attracted 4,600 responses and generated 11,000 options to improve the 100-mile corridor.

After it reported back, the government launched a second 12-week consultation which launched last year and closed on Friday, February 21.

Ms Hyslop has said no decisions on the final outcome from this review will be determined until feedback from the public is considered.

On February 6, she told MSPs 500 people had responded to the latest survey as it entered its final two weeks.

3. What happens next?

The decision on dualling – or not – now rests with ministers.

Although the SNP government says its “current plans” are to dual between Aberdeen and Inverness, the government-ordered review argued against this.

The decision will also be made at a time of severe budget pressure.

It prompted speculation the commitment could be watered down with targeted improvements carried out instead.

Ms Hyslop stressed the decision will have to balance the demands of the “challenging economic climate” and the “climate emergency”.

4. What about Nairn to Inverness?

The Inverness to Nairn section is exempt from the review and will be the first part of the road to be dualled.

SNP ministers are now moving forward with the final stage of the process to acquire the land required to construct the scheme.

This is expected to be completed in the “coming months” at an estimated cost of around £12m.

The government says work has also begun to determine the most suitable procurement option for delivering the scheme and thereafter a timetable can be set in line with available budgets.