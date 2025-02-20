Cairngorm railway: John Swinney rejects inquiry call despite ‘fiasco’ costing taxpayers millions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Cairngorm railway: John Swinney rejects inquiry call despite ‘fiasco’ costing taxpayers millions

The first minister was put on the spot at Holyrood over delays to reopening the funicular railway near Aviemore.

By Adele Merson
John Swinney at First Minister's Questions on Thursday. Image: PA.
John Swinney at First Minister's Questions on Thursday. Image: PA.

John Swinney stonewalled calls today for an inquiry into the handling of the troubled Cairngorm mountain railway – despite millions being spent on the train which has been mostly out of action for years.

The SNP leader was put on the spot at Holyrood on Thursday over the “fiasco” of the broken funicular near Aviemore, which has cost taxpayers millions.

Government agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise wanted it to open in time for the winter skiing season – already a year later than promised.

But it remains out of action, with target dates repeatedly missed.

It reopened in January 2023 after four years of repairs at a cost of £25 million.

It closed just seven months later and has remained out of service ever since.

‘Fiasco’

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain branded it a “fiasco” in parliament today and called for a change of management.

But Mr Swinney said he had “utmost confidence” in HIE to run the “very difficult project in very challenging conditions”.

The Cairngorm funicular railway has been out of service since 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He said: “They command my total confidence. I think they’re well led. I think they’re committed to doing good things for the Highlands and Islands.

“I have absolutely no intention of pushing the approach suggested by Mr Mountain.

“I can assure him that HIE are fully focused on securing the reopening of the funicular railway and it will be a great boost to the community in and around the Aviemore area.

“I know it’s got the attention and priority of HIE.”

‘Compensate businesses’

Mr Mountain later said business deserve compensation.

“My constituents are rightly outraged that the Cairngorm Funicular railway is still closed and will be as equally outraged at the first minster’s disinterest in the impact this is having on the local economy,” he added.

Last November, an engineer who oversaw the building of the Skye Bridge, branded the funicular “inherently flawed” and said it should not reopen.

Campaigners opposed to the mountain railway want to see it removed and feel vindicated by the escalating scandal.

A spokesman for HIE said: “The current programme of remediation works is progressing well and we’re fully focused on getting the funicular back into service as soon as possible during the current snowsports season.”

Read more:

Conversation