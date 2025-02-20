Cairngorm railway: John Swinney rejects inquiry call despite ‘fiasco’ costing taxpayers millions

John Swinney stonewalled calls today for an inquiry into the handling of the troubled Cairngorm mountain railway – despite millions being spent on the train which has been mostly out of action for years.

The SNP leader was put on the spot at Holyrood on Thursday over the “fiasco” of the broken funicular near Aviemore, which has cost taxpayers millions.

Government agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise wanted it to open in time for the winter skiing season – already a year later than promised.

But it remains out of action, with target dates repeatedly missed.

It reopened in January 2023 after four years of repairs at a cost of £25 million.

It closed just seven months later and has remained out of service ever since.

‘Fiasco’

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain branded it a “fiasco” in parliament today and called for a change of management.

But Mr Swinney said he had “utmost confidence” in HIE to run the “very difficult project in very challenging conditions”.

He said: “They command my total confidence. I think they’re well led. I think they’re committed to doing good things for the Highlands and Islands.

“I have absolutely no intention of pushing the approach suggested by Mr Mountain.

“I can assure him that HIE are fully focused on securing the reopening of the funicular railway and it will be a great boost to the community in and around the Aviemore area.

“I know it’s got the attention and priority of HIE.”

‘Compensate businesses’

Mr Mountain later said business deserve compensation.

“My constituents are rightly outraged that the Cairngorm Funicular railway is still closed and will be as equally outraged at the first minster’s disinterest in the impact this is having on the local economy,” he added.

Last November, an engineer who oversaw the building of the Skye Bridge, branded the funicular “inherently flawed” and said it should not reopen.

Campaigners opposed to the mountain railway want to see it removed and feel vindicated by the escalating scandal.

A spokesman for HIE said: “The current programme of remediation works is progressing well and we’re fully focused on getting the funicular back into service as soon as possible during the current snowsports season.”

Read more: