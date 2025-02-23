Keir Starmer FAILS to repeat pledge that Aberdeen-based GB Energy will cut bills by £500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Keir Starmer FAILS to repeat pledge that Aberdeen-based GB Energy will cut bills by £500

The prime minister refused to repeat Labour's pre-election pledge but insisted it would stabilise prices.

By Derek Healey & Alasdair Clark
Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer address his party's Scottish conference. Image: PA

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer refused to repeat his pre-election pledge that Aberdeen-based GB Energy would cut household bills by £500, but insisted it would stabilise prices.

Speaking to the media at Scottish Labour’s conference, Sir Keir refused to re-state the specific promise.

Experts warned GB Energy could take years to be delivered – possibly longer than Labour is in power.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: PA

Asked whether he stood by a specific pledge to wipe £500 off people’s energy bills, Sir Keir did not repeat the promise but insisted it would help control prices.

The prime minister said: “The transition to clean energy is going to make sure bills are lower, quite rightly as I said then that they are permanently lower.

“What GB Energy will do is drive towards renewables to ensure that we are in charge of our own energy. That it is independent, not on the international market, that means that the price is controlled.”

‘Decimate jobs’

It comes as the party’s energy policies sparked a “sector-wide flight” from the North Sea and Grangemouth refinery – and could decimate jobs, according to a leading union.

GMB Scotland used Scottish Labour’s annual conference in Glasgow to call on the Scottish and UK Governments to open the door to new oil and gas extraction while increasing investment in renewables.

It’s the latest in a list of headaches for the Labour leadership during a conference that has been hit by protests and a marked drop in energy following weeks of disastrous polling.

Current predictions have Labour on track to suffer its worst result in the history of devolution at next year’s Holyrood election.

GMB Scotland Secretary, Louise Gilmour.
GMB Scotland Secretary, Louise Gilmour.

Meanwhile, industry leaders say the plan to fund the company by hitting businesses with a windfall tax and then asking the same groups to invest does not make sense.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addressed the closure of Scotland’s only oil refinery at Grangemouth in his set-piece speech on Sunday.

He promised £200 million to help secure the refinery’s future, saying it highlights the importance of Scotland to his government.

Not too late

The GMB claims increased taxes on oil and gas extraction caused business to flee Scotland’s energy industry, while renewable jobs have not materialised fast enough.

It notes the troubled Western Isles yard at Arnish and at Methil in Fife, where significant infrastructure improvements are needed.

Speaking at the Labour conference on Saturday, Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, accused governments at Holyrood and Westminster of “failing” workers.

She said: “My key message today to both our governments is this – do your jobs. Stand by Scotland’s energy workers.”

Conversation