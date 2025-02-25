Aberdeenshire campaigners ‘not being listened to’ over super-pylons scheme

Frustrated campaigners say concerns over the planned installation of super-pylons across Aberdeenshire are “not being heard”, while locals are pushed to the brink.

Campaign groups across the length of the route are fighting back against the controversial developments proposed by SSEN.

Eileen West, member of Deeside Against Pylons, described people “angry, frustrated and depressed”.

She said: “We actually have people in the area suicidal because of this and that is not an exaggeration.”

Ms West added: “We’re not an angry protest group although we are very frustrated. But we think we should be heard.”

What’s planned?

Campaigners opposed to the pylons brand them “monstrous” because some could be as high as 246ft (75 metres) tall.

They would form part of a planned 70-mile line between Kintore in Aberdeenshire and the village of Tealing, just outside Dundee.

The line would transfer power from wind farms off the north-east coast.

It’s part of the UK Labour government’s drive to decarbonise the country’s electricity system by 2030.

Campaigners say there has been “zero engagement” with the Scottish Government despite attempts to have a meeting with NNP Energy Secretary Gillian Martin.

Scottish Government ministers attended meetings where SSEN were present 16 times last year.

‘Box ticking exercise’

Ms West, who lives near Drumoak, said residents are not just objecting because it’s “destroying their view”.

But they would prefer infrastructure to be installed underground, despite claims it could five times more expensive.

Ms West said residents “come away in tears” from SSEN events and that no notes are ever taken.

She added: “No one with any decision-making authority is ever there, although we have asked for that.”

Meanwhile, in Auchenblae, Save Our Mearns member, Kate Matthews says campaigners are “held in contempt”.

She said the consultation events are a “complete sham”, adding: “The whole thing is a mockery of local democracy”.

SSEN says it carried one of the biggest ever public consultation exercises with local communities.

A total of 29 consultation events relating to the Kintore to Tealing line have been held with more than 4,000 attendees. Additional events are being held this week.

Aberdeenshire West Tory MSP Alexander Burnett said communities “struggled to be heard” by both governments.

An SSEN spokeswoman said: “Upgrading the electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland is critical if we are to deliver the country’s energy security and clean power goals, and the work to do that presents a major boost for jobs and economic growth locally and across the north of Scotland.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.