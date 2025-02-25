Aberdeenshire campaigners ‘not being listened to’ over super-pylons scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeenshire campaigners ‘not being listened to’ over super-pylons scheme

The planned 70-mile line will see pylons erected between Kintore in Aberdeenshire and the village of Tealing, just outside Dundee.

Campaigner Eileen West from Deeside Against Pylons. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Campaigner Eileen West from Deeside Against Pylons. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Frustrated campaigners say concerns over the planned installation of super-pylons across Aberdeenshire are “not being heard”, while locals are pushed to the brink.

Campaign groups across the length of the route are fighting back against the controversial developments proposed by SSEN.

Eileen West, member of Deeside Against Pylons, described people “angry, frustrated and depressed”.

She said: “We actually have people in the area suicidal because of this and that is not an exaggeration.”

Campaigners outside SSEN’s public consultation in Kintore on February 24. Picture of (L-R) June Morrison, Jonathan Rose, Eileen West, and Kate Matthews next to the scale pylon model. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Ms West added: “We’re not an angry protest group although we are very frustrated. But we think we should be heard.”

What’s planned?

Campaigners opposed to the pylons brand them “monstrous” because some could be as high as 246ft (75 metres) tall.

They would form part of a planned 70-mile line between Kintore in Aberdeenshire and the village of Tealing, just outside Dundee.

The line would transfer power from wind farms off the north-east coast.

It’s part of the UK Labour government’s drive to decarbonise the country’s electricity system by 2030.

Electricity pylons
Power pylines. Image: PA.

Campaigners say there has been “zero engagement” with the Scottish Government despite attempts to have a meeting with NNP Energy Secretary Gillian Martin.

Scottish Government ministers attended meetings where SSEN were present 16 times last year.

‘Box ticking exercise’

Ms West, who lives near Drumoak, said residents are not just objecting because it’s “destroying their view”.

But they would prefer infrastructure to be installed underground, despite claims it could five times more expensive.

To go with story by Ellie Milne. Deeside Against Pylons Picture shows; Echt community protest pylon plans . Echt . Supplied by Deeside Against Pylons Date; 17/11/2024

Ms West said residents “come away in tears” from SSEN events and that no notes are ever taken.

She added: “No one with any decision-making authority is ever there, although we have asked for that.”

Meanwhile, in Auchenblae, Save Our Mearns member, Kate Matthews says campaigners are “held in contempt”.

Save Our Mearns campaigner Kate Matthews. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

She said the consultation events are a “complete sham”, adding: “The whole thing is a mockery of local democracy”.

SSEN says it carried one of the biggest ever public consultation exercises with local communities.

A total of 29 consultation events relating to the Kintore to Tealing line have been held with more than 4,000 attendees. Additional events are being held this week.

Aberdeenshire West Tory MSP Alexander Burnett said communities “struggled to be heard” by both governments.

An SSEN spokeswoman said: “Upgrading the electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland is critical if we are to deliver the country’s energy security and clean power goals, and the work to do that presents a major boost for jobs and economic growth locally and across the north of Scotland.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

Conversation