NHS Grampian’s interim chief to retire from under-pressure health board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

NHS Grampian’s interim chief to retire from under-pressure health board

Recruitment is under way for a new chief executive to replace Adam Coldwells who has been in the post over a year.

By Adele Merson
NHS Grampian's interim chief executive has worked at the health board for 30 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
NHS Grampian's interim chief executive has worked at the health board for 30 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian’s interim chief executive will retire later this year from the under pressure health board, it has been announced.

Adam Coldwell’s decision was shared with staff by chair of the board, Alison Evison.

Recruitment for his successor is currently under way and he will continue to lead the organisation until they are in post.

The job has been advertised with a salary of between £137,195 and £182,808 and is described as an “exciting and challenging leadership opportunity”.

The announcement comes at a time of extreme pressure on NHS Grampian as they grapple with ambulances queuing outside A&E and financial strain.

Ambulances at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary outside Accident and Emergency.
Ambulances are often seen queuing outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

In a video broadcast to staff on February 25, he said the financial position “continues to be very challenging”.

He added: “Undoubtedly, next year, the year after, the year after, we’re going to face really tough financial times.

“We will only get to a sustainable position with absolutely everyone joining in and everyone being part of creating a sustainable good health and care system within a financial envelope we all feel could be bigger.”

The health board was forced to declare a “critical incident” in November at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary which saw patients redirected to other hospitals.

Speaking at the time, Mr Coldwells said the “significant step” had been taken in light of “sustained and continuing pressure at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary”.

‘Unequal footing’

North-east patients also suffer from long waiting times with cancer waits the worst in the country according to latest figures.

The health board has previously warned that Grampian is short-changed and does not have enough beds to meet demand.

Tess White, North East Tory MSP, said: “Adam Coldwells was always very honest about the problems NHS Grampian is facing and the unequal footing it has compared to most other health boards, in terms of bed numbers and more than a decade of underfunding by the Scottish Government.”

Mr Coldwells took on the role in December 2023 after former chief executive Caroline Hiscox announced she was moving on.

NHS Grampian chair Alison Evison. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He served as deputy chief executive for three years prior to his appointment and spent 27 years prior working across Grampian in hospital, community and system-wide roles.

Mr Coldwells also spearheaded the formation of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership as its chief officer.

In a statement circulated to staff, Ms Evison said: “Adam’s collaborative approach and breadth of knowledge, accumulated over nearly 30 years in roles across Grampian, have been invaluable to our board.

“Recruitment for his successor is currently under way and Adam will continue to lead the organisation until a new chief executive is appointed.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

Conversation