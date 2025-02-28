NHS Grampian’s interim chief to retire from under-pressure health board

NHS Grampian’s interim chief executive will retire later this year from the under pressure health board, it has been announced.

Adam Coldwell’s decision was shared with staff by chair of the board, Alison Evison.

Recruitment for his successor is currently under way and he will continue to lead the organisation until they are in post.

The job has been advertised with a salary of between £137,195 and £182,808 and is described as an “exciting and challenging leadership opportunity”.

The announcement comes at a time of extreme pressure on NHS Grampian as they grapple with ambulances queuing outside A&E and financial strain.

In a video broadcast to staff on February 25, he said the financial position “continues to be very challenging”.

He added: “Undoubtedly, next year, the year after, the year after, we’re going to face really tough financial times.

“We will only get to a sustainable position with absolutely everyone joining in and everyone being part of creating a sustainable good health and care system within a financial envelope we all feel could be bigger.”

The health board was forced to declare a “critical incident” in November at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary which saw patients redirected to other hospitals.

Speaking at the time, Mr Coldwells said the “significant step” had been taken in light of “sustained and continuing pressure at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary”.

‘Unequal footing’

North-east patients also suffer from long waiting times with cancer waits the worst in the country according to latest figures.

The health board has previously warned that Grampian is short-changed and does not have enough beds to meet demand.

Tess White, North East Tory MSP, said: “Adam Coldwells was always very honest about the problems NHS Grampian is facing and the unequal footing it has compared to most other health boards, in terms of bed numbers and more than a decade of underfunding by the Scottish Government.”

Mr Coldwells took on the role in December 2023 after former chief executive Caroline Hiscox announced she was moving on.

He served as deputy chief executive for three years prior to his appointment and spent 27 years prior working across Grampian in hospital, community and system-wide roles.

Mr Coldwells also spearheaded the formation of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership as its chief officer.

In a statement circulated to staff, Ms Evison said: “Adam’s collaborative approach and breadth of knowledge, accumulated over nearly 30 years in roles across Grampian, have been invaluable to our board.

“Recruitment for his successor is currently under way and Adam will continue to lead the organisation until a new chief executive is appointed.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.